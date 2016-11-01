Knowledge Is Power At Community Health Fair

Seeking the right health professional is easy at the Community Health and Care Fair (CHCF). Scoping out healers for their warm bedside manner or treatment modalities offered? On Saturday morning, many of the Rim Country’s top medical people are gathered under one roof to freely share their knowledge.

The fair happens from 8 a.m. until noon at the Julia Randall Elementary School gym, Saturday, Nov. 4. Entrance, as it has been for 18 years, is FREE, but your donation of a can of food will benefit local food banks. The gym is located at 600 S. Green Valley Parkway in Payson.

“The Community Health and Care Fair is a robust event,” said Sanja Long, CEO of MHA Foundation. “We are fortunate to live in a community where physicians, nurses, nursing students, therapists and business owners truly care and share their time and talents with the public.”

Free screenings include ear canal inspections by Miracle Ear, heart/lung checks by Hospice Compassus, eye exams by Payson Lions Club, and dental screenings by Anderson Dental.

Come out and meet our homegrown nurses. Nursing students from Gila Community College, under the supervision of RN John Hancock, will give blood glucose, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation tests. Because that line can be long, Payson Care Center nurses will also give blood pressure and oxygen saturation tests.

Body Mass Index screenings are offered by MHAXIII and the ever popular myofascial release is available courtesy of Rim Country Health. Dr. Judith Hunt will, in a private booth, show individuals how to perform breast exams. Dr. Alan Michels will give foot exams. EKGs and ABI Screenings will be given by health pros from Integrated Medical Services. Doctors from Gabbert Chiropractic will be at CHCF to answer questions the entire morning and administer B-12 shots for the first hour of CHCF. Banner Home Health staff will be on-hand to assess and individual’s risk of falling.

Gila County Health will have information on eating healthy and the Payson Masonic Lodge is back with their Child and Senior ID Program.

“When a friend gives you a recommendation to a doctor or you know a little bit about him or her first, that can make the initial visit less stressful,” Long said.

With that in mind, meet a few doctors who will be at CHCF:

Orthopedist Lawrence Shank and Dr. Eve Collins Shank, an ENT, will be in CHCF’s Ask the Doc booth.

Lawrence chose orthopedic medicine because he loves operating, fixing joints, and sports medicine. He is enthusiastic talking about strides in technology as they relate to his profession. “The incisions are smaller, the components are precise, and the pain meds are better,” Lawrence said.

For example: patient specific knee surgery is now possible based on MRIs taken of the individual’s hip, knees and ankle structure making recovery faster and less stressful.

Eve, Lawrence’s wife of 31 years, works out of a different Payson office. She specializes in ear, nose and throat, treating tubes and tonsils, head and neck disorders, and performing sinus surgery.

The Shanks lived in Payson in 1999 until 2001 before moving to the Valley. “We always wanted to come back when the timing was right,” Lawrence said.

Jason Dollershell, from Banner Payson Medical Center, will be in CHCF’s Ask the Pharmacist booth.

“Growing up around medicines fascinated me,” Dollershell said. He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at age 11. “I always wanted to be a pharmacist. It was easy to set the goal and follow it through.”

Dollershell and his family are just four months new to Payson and are looking forward to hiking, boating and camping in our great outdoors.

Mark Meyers, MD is not a stranger to Payson. He’s been in practice here the better part of two decades and will perform skin cancer screenings at the fair.

At New Leaf Dermatology he treats the gamut of skin ailments from acne, to rashes, to skin cancer, and other diseases as well as the cosmetic side. Sun avoidance and using sun screen and not smoking are his top tips for youthful, healthy skin. Meyers recommends yearly skin check-ups — more often if something is amiss.

He likes the mix of being able to see surgical and medical patients. Why dermatology? “I trained at Cook County in Chicago where I was often up all night and it was brutal,” Meyers said. “In dermatology you don’t get a lot of patients calling in the middle of the night.”

Payson Firefighters are bringing mhaXwell to greet people at CHCF. “He” can breathe although he is not living, yet he does assist in making the Rim Country a healthy community.

Walgreens will have staff on-hand performing vaccine assessments. Vaccines are available for a fee.

Arizona allows individuals to order their own blood tests. Sonora Quest will be doing blood draws. Fees are based on types of tests.

MHA Foundation, Banner Payson Medical Center, Rim Country Health, Payson Care Center, Hospice Com­passus, Eastern Arizona Area Health Education Center are thrilled to sponsor the event and hope you will seize the opportunity to learn at the Community Health and Care Fair.

HEALTH FAIR VENDORS

A host of vendors will also be at CHCF demonstrating how they can help you enjoy a healthier life.

Air Methods/Native Air

Arbonne

Arizona Care Hospice

Aspire Arizona Foundation

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute

Banner Health Recruitment

Banner High Country Seniors

Banner Home Health

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Banner Sports Medicine & Concussion Center

BBVA Compass Bank

CASA of Gila County

Gila County Community Action Program

Gila County Health Department-Teen Pregnancy Prevention

Gila County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition

Healthy Perspectives

Integricare

NAMI

NARFE-Chapter 1235

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

North Country Health

Payson AZ Stake Relief Society

Payson Dermatology

Payson Health and Wellness Center

Payson Premier Dental

Payson Senior Center

PHI/Air Evac

Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens

Powell Place

Rim Country Relay for Life

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Southwest Mobility

Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter

Whispering Hope Ranch