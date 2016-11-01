Longhorns Nail It

No. 8 Payson takes on No. 9 Florence in the opening round of the AIA Class 3A Volleyball State Championship at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Phoenix Camelback High School. The first three rounds will be played at Camelback High. The winner plays in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. against the winner of the first-round match between No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian and No. 16 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy. The semifinal match for the winner of that side of the bracket is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The other semifinal begins at 10:30 a.m. The final takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix North High School. Also, the Longhorns football team gets a chance to avenge a tough loss when they return to Snowflake to take on the No. 2 Lobos in the first round of the AIA Class 3A Football State Championship at 6 p.m. Saturday. See page 15 for more details.