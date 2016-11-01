Override Money Goes To Teachers

The Payson Unified School District has spent every penny of a voter-approved, $1.2 million budget override on teachers and classrooms, Finance Director Kathy Manning reported last week.

The money represents roughly 8 percent of the district’s annual budget and this year supported 23 teaching positions.

The teaching positions supported included:

• 15 positions to teach technology, music, physical education, reading, writing and math.

• 6 positions to reduce class sizes.

• 2 positions to support advanced classes, like advanced placement courses.

“When you go out for an override,” explained Super­intendent Greg Wyman, “you have to tell the community what you’re going to spend the money on. This reassures them we’re spending the money on what we said we were going to spend it on when the override passed.”

School district budgets have gotten so complicated that at times the school board members themselves struggled with the different categories — and the accompanying mandates.

The state overhauled the school financing system some years ago, after a group successfully sued the state for wide disparities in per-student spending between school districts, depending on the value of the local property tax levy.

The state took over the school financing system, providing equalization funding that shifted property tax money from rich districts to poor districts like Payson.

The system allows voters to approve a property tax surcharge to provide money over and above what the state gives the district. Payson voters have repeatedly approved that budget override, providing extra money for operations.

Some other districts have also approved overrides to pay for capital spending, which hikes local property taxes for facilities. That has proved crucial for some district, since the state has all but eliminated money for new construction. Payson has not sought a capital improvement override for facilities.

However, Payson is still paying off a voter-approved bond issue that dates back nearly eight years — and will continue for another seven years. That bond issue paid for a host of specific improvements, including the upgrading of Julia Randall Elementary School and other projects.

Arizona remains nearly last among the states in per-student funding. The Legislature made the deepest cuts in the nation during the recession, in violation of a voter-approved initiative requiring the state to at least keep pace with inflation in school funding.

Last year, the Legislature approved a plan to settle a lawsuit brought by school districts to restore a portion of the money cut. Voters approved Proposition 123, which resulted in an additional $350 million annually for schools, most of it from the state land trust — reserved for schools anyway.

Wyman noted, “Our capital budgets have been cut by 85 percent. Proposition 123 helped us get some of that money back — but remember it only brought us back to 2007 levels.”

Board member Angie Prock said the district has struggled to keep up with rising costs, especially without state support for capital spending. The district sold Frontier Elementary School several years ago for about $1 million and spent that money on computers and repairs, for lack of state support for capital spending.

However, losing an elementary school forced a big increase in the average size of elementary school classes, although research shows larger class sizes in elementary school can reduce student achievement.

Still, the board praised the community for supporting the budget override, even though most voters in Payson don’t have children in school.

“I was at a conference where one of the districts said they didn’t have money to repair air conditioners,” said Prock.