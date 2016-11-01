Payson Claims 3a East Volleyball Crown

Payson rebounded from a tough five-set loss at Lakeside Blue Ridge two days earlier to win 3-1 at Holbrook on Thursday and wrap up the 3A East Region championship.

The Longhorns finished 9-1 in the region to earn an automatic berth in the Class 3A state tournament set for Friday and Saturday in Phoenix.

PHS stood at No. 8 in the power rankings that determine the seeding for the 16-team single-elimination tournament before beating the Roadrunners. The final rankings and the tournament bracket weren’t revealed in time to make the sports page. See where Payson wound up in the final rankings and who the Longhorns will play in the opening round on Friday on Page 1 in today’s Roundup.

Payson finished one game ahead of runner-up Snowflake and two games ahead of Blue Ridge. Both of Snowflake’s losses in the region came against the Longhorns.

Former Payson volleyball head coach Arnold Stonebrink said it’s the first region or section championship for Payson since 2010, when the Longhorns tied Blue Ridge for the 3A East Region regular-season title.

He said Payson earned the No. 1 seed for the region tournament that season based on power rankings and went on to beat the Yellow Jackets in the region tournament championship match.

The region tournament no longer exists.

Payson finished 12-5 overall this season.