Phoenix Health Plans Medicare Hmo Leaving Arizona

On Nov. 1 a letter will arrive in the mailboxes of patients with Phoenix Health HMO stating the program will no longer be available in Arizona after Jan. 1, a company spokesperson confirmed.

It is important to keep this letter, since it could be required for enrollment in another health plan.

The company has not confirmed why it is leaving the Arizona market, but reviews of the program have been less than stellar.

Many chose this Medicare Advantage plan because it had low or no premiums, and co-pays. The plan also included a prescription Part D drug plan and limited dental benefits.

Yet Phoenix Health members do not need to panic because they revert back to original Medicare on January 1, 2017.

Though Medicare is a vital Federal program, it has some challenges, including a $1,288 deductible for hospital admissions and a 20 percent gap on Medicare Part B expenses.

Though Medicare does not require the purchase of a Part D prescription drug plan, customers can find themselves with an enrollment penalty if they do not choose to add a prescription plan.

So what are Phoenix Health HMO members to do?

First off, have a lot of patients. Second, get in touch with a knowledgeable person to walk through the options that work best for the customer.

Local health insurance broker Tom Russell took time out to explain the several options available in Gila County.

“There are many traditional Medicare Supplement plans available, 20 stand alone Part D Rx plans, and one other Medicare Advantage Plan company,” he said, “With this involuntary disenrollment, there will be guaranteed issue (no health questions) on some traditional Medicare supplement plans that will help cover the gaps in Medicare. However, if someone can answer the company’s health questions (they all ask somewhat differently) they may qualify for a better rate, and have more choices.”

But the choices are complicated.

The Medicare website, (https://www.medicare.gov) can guide people in choosing the best prescription Part D plan for them, or a Medicare Advantage plan. Also, Medicare’s publication Medicare and You is comprehensive.

Yet in a further challenge, the Medicare Supplement plans from various insurance companies are not listed at Medicare.gov, or in their publication.

With original Medicare, which has a monthly Part B premium for most beneficiaries of $104.90, beneficiaries may go to any doctor that takes Medicare.

A traditional Medicare Supplement works directly with original Medicare.

In comparison, Medicare Advantage plans have networks and a patient’s doctor may be in the network, but perhaps not.

The 20 pharmaceutical stand-alone Part D prescription plans at Medicare.gov have monthly premiums from $17 to $115, but those premiums don’t cover everything.

All Part D plans have an initial coverage level, a coverage gap (what industry insiders call a donut hole) and catastrophic coverage. Generics usually cost less, and sometimes even zero on a plan’s mail order program.

Medicare.gov’s website helps beneficiaries see what plan works well for them, considering their particular prescriptions.

If those Phoenix Health members do not wish to stick with original Medicare with the options of adding a traditional Medicare Supplement, the Medicare website says they only have one other Medicare Advantage company in Gila County - Humana. Humana will have two plans available, one with a Part D prescription program included, and the other plan without.

The Humana Advantage program that includes medical and prescription Part D benefits has a $166.00 per month premium. The cost of the prescriptions depends on what the beneficiary is taking.

The plan also has deductibles.

Health insurance agents will have a lot of explaining to do. For example, some beneficiaries may consider the Humana zero premium plan. Problem is, this zero premium plan does not include a prescription drug plan.

Russell said that beneficiaries need to go slow when utilizing Medicare’s website. He cautioned that customers need to be aware that choosing a PPO Advantage plan then trying to add a stand-alone Part D prescription plan, will result in the disenrollment from the zero premium Advantage plan.

Russell said Medicare beneficiaries can also call 1-800-MEDICARE to speak with someone to find help.

Russell added, not getting a Part D plan will likely result in a penalty from Medicare, unless a beneficiary has “creditable coverage” – such as someone who has VA benefits.

“If a customer chooses to stick with original Medicare, they can from choose from 20 stand alone Part D prescription plans available in Rim Country,” said Russell.