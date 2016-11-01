Rcms Healthy Families Program Wins Honors

A Rim Country Middle School program to help keep kids and families healthy won an award from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — and the Payson Unified School District’s latest “Heroes of Education” award as well.

The program focused on reducing substance abuse. About 51 kids and 75 to 100 parents attended the event, which included classes, activities and follow-up.

Superintendent Greg Wyman congratulated faculty and staff from RCMS for pitching in to make the event a success.

Only 15 schools statewide got a grant from the state to stage the program.