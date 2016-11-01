Senator Allen Tackles Issues

Editor’s note: We sent all of the state House and Senate candidates vying to represent Rim Country in the Arizona Legislature the same set of questions about key issues in the election. Only Sen. Sylvia Allen responded. So we’re offering her responses here. To see her full response, go to the election section on our website — payson.com.

1. What are your three top priorities if elected for the next two years?

No. 1: Keep our state budget structurally balanced. We are already seeing positive effects such as Forbes magazine ranking Arizona as No. 2 in job growth.

No. 2: Address the teacher shortage and retention in Arizona. I am running various pieces of legislation to address this issue including reform of Prop. 301.

No. 3: Focus on transportation funding, rural development, broadband infrastructure.

What is the most important thing you’ve accomplished in the past two years

With no help from the Democrats in the Senate, we referred Prop. 123 to the ballot increasing education funding by $3.5 billion over the next 10 years. We also restored JTED/CTE funding (for vocational education). For the first time in nearly a decade, Arizona has a structurally balanced budget. This required tough decisions, but those hard budget debates have put us in the position to invest in the priorities, like education, that I know are important to all of us.

3. What is your opponent’s (former Jerome mayor Nikki Bagley) biggest drawback for this job?

I think she is a lovely young lady, but it is being recruited and funded by the Democrats that is her biggest drawback. She has tried to run as a moderate and come across as even supportive of the Second Amendment, but she is a Democrat she will have to follow her caucus and how her leadership tells her to vote. They keep a tight rein on their members. I have read the Democrat Party National Platform and that is the agenda she will be following. It is raising taxes, protecting abortion, passing restrictive gun bills and over-regulate natural resource industries just to name a few issues.

Education:

Do you consider low per-pupil school funding a problem? If so, do you have any ideas to increase school funding?

As our economy continues to improve, there will be more dollars for education. I mentioned Prop. 301 in (a previous answer). Arizona gives 50 percent of our general fund to education, which is higher than most eastern states, New York is 39 percent. So for what we can produce in the way of revenue with only 14 percent private land and the majority of our state land managed by the federal government, we do pretty darn good. The top three high schools in the country are in Arizona.

2. Do you support continued adoption and modification of the AzMERIT curriculum and testing system? If not, would you have state standards? What standards?

I ran a bill that passed and is now being implemented. It is a menu of assessments where the schools can pick from a menu of tests which complements their curriculum. This will help us move away from teaching to a test and the test being all and everything. The other bill I ran was the new assessments A-F to include more criteria in the grading of schools.

Would you make empowerment scholarship accounts available to all students — to provide state money for private schools at the choice of the parent? If so, what impact do you think that would have on public schools?

My priority is the child. We are educating individuals and we must provide choices that will help them reach their full potential. Second is the parents’ ability to choose the best possible education for their child. After all, they are paying the taxes. Right now we have just under 3,000 students out of 1.3 million who are availing themselves of this program and 60 percent are disabled children. I personally do not believe that this program will ever replace our district schools.

The Legislature approv­ed deep cuts in state support for community colleges and universities. Do you favor further cuts in state support? Restoration of funding?

I just received an award from the Arizona Community College Presidents Association as “Senator of the Year 2016” for my work to reform the expenditure limit and student funding formula for JTED/CTE classes. This session we returned $200 million to our universities from rollovers during the recession plus another $30 million. As revenues continue to improve, we can continue to increase funding. I also received “Champion of Education” from the Arizona School Administrators Association and “Golden Apple” award from Arizona Parents for Education.

Health Care:

Do you support the lawsuit to repeal the state’s expansion of AHCCCS?

Yes I do support the lawsuit because the expansion went outside the law. This next year we will begin to see just what this expansion will cost the state as we must renew these programs and Obamacare is already bankrupt. Those with private insurance will see their cost double.

Would you revoke state participation in the Affordable Care Act, including the exchanges, the expansion of AHCCCS and KidsCare?

I would love to totally reform all these programs they are not sustainable in the long run. As people have their health premium double this next year you will see many businesses having to close. I have been touring High Country Health Clinics and I have been impressed with their model for health care. There is not enough space to talk about all the free market health care ideas out there that could revolutionize our health care system.

It is the private market that can solve these problems, it cost too much for government to try and do so. We can’t rip the rug out from under people, but we can work to reform the system and slowly bring people into the program.