Affordable Care Act Premiums Soar – But So Do The Subsidies

The newswires have exploded with the news that premiums the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges will increase by an average of 25 percent nationally and as much as 119 percent in Arizona.

The increase will mostly affect people who don’t qualify for tax credits and subsidies through the exchanges, based on family income.

The federal government claims that tax subsidies will help prevent most people from seeing a significant increase, since 70 percent of people covered through the exchanges get some sort of subsidy.

However, one local insurance agent has had calls from many who fall outside the parameters to qualify for tax subsidies. Still others qualify for subsidies, but not enough to make a difference.

The Department of Health and Human Services said most of those who qualify for tax subsidies will see the subsidies increase in lock step with the premiums.

“A 27-year-old with an income of $25,000 a year will on average get a monthly tax credit of $160, a 62 percent increase compared to their tax credit in 2016,” said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “As a result, this consumer will pay $142 per month to purchase the benchmark plan in 2017, almost exactly the same as in 2016, when the consumer would have paid $143.”

But what happens if only one company offers health insurance on the health exchange?

Here in Gila County, as well as 12 out of 15 Arizona counties, Blue Cross will be the only insurance available on the exchange.

In essence, Blue Cross has a monopoly and no competition to keep rates reasonable.

When asked if there are protections for consumers, such as those in Gila County, spokesperson Jonathan Gold of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said, “All insurers offering of the exchange are subject to a public rate justification process.”

https://www.cms.gov/CCIIO/Programs-and-Initiatives/Health-Insurance-Market-Reforms/Review-of-Insurance-Rates.html

Still, people who don’t qualify for a subsidy will find the cost of coverage rising rapidly.

Local health insurance agent Tom Russell has heard from a slew of people who do not qualify for tax subsidies. He said the calls have poured in since a letter from Blue Cross Blue Shield went out with the new rates this week.

“It’s a big problem, when people make over that amount,” said Russell.

He gave the example of a household of two at the ages of 63 and 61 making $74,000.

“Their premium will be $900 per person per month with out-of-pocket expenses of $6,500 per person,” said Russell. “The drama for us is when people make more than those allowed. We have many people between 60 and 64 in this town.”

That couple could end up spending $21,600 a year in premiums and up to $13,000 in deductible costs.

Russell said this has people furious and terrified.

“They say they just can’t afford this,” he said.

The subsidies decline with income, so even some people who qualify for subsidies will still see big increases in their out of pocket cost, said Russell.

“If two people make $55,000, they will not get a big subsidy,” said Russell.

To find out about Blue Cross Blue Shield health plan options, visit the website www.azblue.com.

Insurance Subsidies

On its website, BCBSAZ explains that to qualify for government help to pay for your premium — you must make between:

One person $29,425 to $47,480

Two people $39,825 to $63,720

Three people $50,225 to $80,360

Four people $60,625 to $97,000

To qualify for help with BOTH premiums AND out-of-pocket costs, your annual income must be between:

One person $16,244 to $29,424

Two people $21,904 to $39,824

Three people $27,725 to $50,244

Four people $33,406 to $60,624