Controlled Burn Fires Protect Communities

The Forest Service will burn more than 3,000 acres this week in the Payson and Young ranger districts in an effort to thin dangerously overgrown forests.

The fires near Young and along the Control Road near Payson will generate smoke that may alarm residents and require motorists to drive carefully.

Crews will stop setting fresh fires by 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and post warning signs on affected roads, both because of the danger posed by obscuring smoke and fire crews working along the side of the road.

Fire crews will set a 1,262-acre broadcast fire treatment in the Pyeatt Draw area south of Forest Road 198, west of Forest Road 433, and north of Pyeatt Draw Creek Monday through Friday. During the day, smoke will move to the northeast, up and over the Mogollon Rim and will impact Ellison Creek Summer Homes and Estates, Diamond Point Summer Homes, and La Cienega Ranch as well as in the Pyeatt Draw area and Control Road 64. Residual smoke in the evening will impact Cold Springs, Ellison Creek Estates and Summer Homes, Diamond Point Summer Homes, Beaver Valley, and East Verde Estates.

Fire crews will also burn about 2,000 acres on the east side of the 512 Road, also known as the Young Highway, and Forest Road 109 Loop.

All week long, the smoke will move up and over the OW Ranch toward Forest Lakes. Residual smoke in the evening hours will impact the 512 Road and will move down the Cherry Creek drainage to Pleasant Valley.

The Forest Service has increasingly worked to let fire thin the forest and burn off downed wood during the wet, cool months — when it’s still dry enough for the controlled burns to spread.

The forests around Rim Country are fire adapted, but a century of fire suppression, grazing and logging has increased tree densities from about 50 per acre to about 800 per acre in many areas. Firefighters hope that the widespread use of controlled burns and managed fires will reduce tree densities and dead wood and so avoid a devastating crown fire during the hot dry months.

The Forest Service indicated crews will shift to putting out the broadcast burns if conditions change and the fires pose a hazard to communities or to the forest.

The Payson Ranger District in 2001 began implementation of a far-reaching, long-range, landscape-scale, three-pronged fuels reduction strategy. The goal is to reduce catastrophic wildfire danger in Rim Country, to initiate the restoration of natural ecological systems, and to develop and foster sustainable forest conditions, wildlife habitat, and watersheds.

So far, the Tonto National Forest has cleared a roughly 50,000-acre buffer zone around most Rim Country communities. The master plan calls for thinning and burning another 50,000 acres over the next few years.

Similar, cleared buffer zones have already saved communities like Alpine and Springerville from onrushing crown fires, like the Wallow Fire in the White Mountains.