Gila County Groups Cooperate To Offer Vocational Training

Recently, a local Rim Country auto repair shop bemoaned the lack of skilled workers.

“Either they have the talent and fail drug tests or they don’t have the skill,” said the owner — who asked that his name be withheld.

This shop bursts at the seams with work. Adding a couple of skilled workers would increase the customers served.

But skilled, traditionally male jobs like auto mechanics go unfilled.

Women, on the other hand, dominate the fields of health, education, administration and literacy. Jobs such as elementary school teachers, nurses and administrative assistants have increased women’s participation in the job market, while men’s participation has decreased.

These jobs require college degrees. The numbers are discouraging there, too. Men account for only 42 percent of college students, which mean women have better qualifications for the jobs most in demand in the economy.

In today’s skilled labor market, that leaves uneducated men unqualified for lucrative jobs requiring a college degree that have replaced blue-collar manufacturing jobs.

As a result, the number of men in the workforce has declined, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For the last 20 years, men from the ages of 25 to 54 in the workforce has dropped by 3.5 percent.

For men between the ages of 20 and 24, the numbers are worse — about 10 percent no longer have jobs.

That means millions of men no longer have work because they lack the necessary skills and education.

Young men have another problem: Older men.

The USBLS found that the number of men older than 65 in the workforce has increased by 6.1 percent in the same 20 years that younger men have lost ground.

That leaves young men, in the prime of their lives without the resources to support themselves or a family.

Now, the government has started to grapple with the problem.

In Gila County, a tax-funded organization called Arizona@Work helps Arizona companies “recruit, develop and retain the best employees for their needs.” (http://www.arizonaatwork.com)

The organization also helps job-seekers find resources to qualify for jobs.

At a recent Gila Community College board meeting, Executive Director Susan Tegmeyer made a presentation about the services available to Gila County residents and businesses.

“We’re a federal program,” she said. “We provide services for people who are looking for work.”

Until recently, Arizona@Work represented not only Gila County, but Pinal County as well. Now the organization has realigned itself with other rural counties, including Navajo and Apache.

This will allow the organization to add local Rim Country board members to its board.

Currently, real estate agent Cliff Potts sits on the board along with two members from Globe, the head of the hospital and an administrator from Freeport-MacMaran, the mining company in Southern Gila County.

“We are a local board,” said Tegmeyer. “Fifty-one percent of our board members have to be employers.

Hopefully, combining resources with less urbanized counties will bring the organization’s resources closer to home. For now, getting responses from Arizona@Work remain challenging. Requests by the Roundup for more information on the GCC presentation went unanswered.

At the GCC meeting, Tegmeyer did say Arizona@Work is busy reorganizing by working on a five-year business plan. The passage of the Workforce Investment Act, requires Arizona@Work to reassess what industries are in demand of workers.

Tegmeyer said that currently her board has identified medical, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and mining as high-demand industries in the tri-county area it covers.

So, auto repair is not covered.

Tegmeyer said that Arizona@Work currently helps with training from tuition and books along with other services.

“We do offer support services for those training and looking for work,” she said. “We can help them apply for unemployment, financial aide, federal Pell grants or file an appeal and application.”

Arizona@Work focuses on certain segments of the population. The organization helps those who are low-income or transitioning from the criminal justice system or recently graduated.

Tegmeyer said that the help does not end with a job. “We offer a year of follow-up services to make sure they retain that employment,” she said.