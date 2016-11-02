Srp's Coronado Generating Station Can Burn Wood Pellets

ST JOHNS — Salt River Project’s Coronado Generating Station in St. Johns made history last week by mixing wood debris with coal.

As the debris — ground into chips and mixed with coal — carried up the conveyor into the coal-fired plant’s boilers, it became the first in Arizona to use forest waste for fuel.

Called biomass, the wood chips came from woody waste leftover from a forest thinning operation near Flagstaff.

The test comes at a time when forest thinning to prevent wildfires and the use of the wood products from the thinning are critical.

According to Ron Klawitter, an analyst with the water strategy group at Salt River Project, this is the first time forest waste has been used as a fuel for a coal-fired power plant in the state.

The test burn last week was conducted to see how well the conveyors that carry the coal to the plant could handle the wood chips, and how it affected the firing.

Although the waste made up just 2 percent of the fuel, officials at Coronado were pleased with the result.

Klawitter said the wood chips were added on top of the coal on a conveyor system that carries the material into a crusher-dryer mechanism where it is mixed together before it is ignited in the boiler system.

The power plant, which was built in 1980, was not designed to handle biomass. Wood waste is considered a less efficient and more expensive fuel source.

Since the test firing last Wednesday went off without a hitch, plant managers will move forward with more extended testing.

A 10-day test using 2 percent biomass will begin on Nov. 3, followed by another 10-day test starting Nov. 17, which will incorporate 5 percent biomass.

“This is not about looking for a new fuel source,” Klawitter said. “This is about leveraging our existing facilities to accelerate forest restoration in northern Arizona and reducing the risk of wildfire,” he explained.

Over 1 million acres have burned in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and surrounding areas during the last 20 years, including the Rodeo-Chediski Fire in 2002, the Wallow Fire in 2011 and the Cedar Fire this year.