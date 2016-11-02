Young Archers Shine In Pine

The one-two punch of Raci Miranda and Emma Paine paced the Pine-Strawberry School Buffalo archery team to a first place 3-D finish in a nine-team National Archery in Schools (NASP) state qualifying tournament contested Oct. 22 in Pine.

In the 3-D shoot, which targets are wild animal replicas, Miranda scored a 286 that included an impressive 19 perfect hits or “10s.”

Her score was first of the 41 girls in the division.

Paine posted a 267 with 11 10s and was fifth of 41. On the Buff team, the pair finished 1-2.

In the 10-15 meter shoot, where archers shoot at traditional bull’s-eye targets, Miranda carded a 260 with 11 10s and was ninth of 63 in her division. Paine scored a 247 with seven 10s and was 13th in the overall rankings.

Again, the dynamic duo claimed the top two slots among Buff archers.

As a team in 3-D, the Buffalos tallied 2697 points and were first overall. In 10-15 meters competition, Pine Strawberry shooters were third with a score of 2739.

At the onset of the season, co-head coach Dean Pederson hinted that the team might have

for the first time ever two shooters with the talent to qualify for the prestigious world shoot.

Although he has not identified those individuals, Miranda and Paine might be the two bound for the big show based on the results of last week’s qualifier and their outstanding efforts last season.

More than 160 school-aged shooters from around central Arizona participated in the qualifier that also drew an enthusiastic crowd of about 300 family members and spectators.

“The tournament was a huge success,” said co-coach Margaret Johnson.

Most impressive about the Buffalos’ sterling showing was the school draws athletes from less than 200 students and was pitted against opponents with much larger student body counts.

Pederson pointed out that two of the teams that entered are comprised of home-schooled students and draw archers from the entire Valley area.

While Miranda and Paine were top dogs for the Buffs, several other archers lent depth to the team effort.

In 3-D, Victoria McCrum was third on the team with a 243 and Joerge Ramirez shot to fourth at 232.

Paige Sadler, only a fifth-grader, was competing against opponents much older and more experienced than her but managed a 242 that earned her a 14th place finish among 41 entrants.

In 10-15 meter competition, Raenne Ramirez contributed valuable team points posting a 247 and Joerge Ramirez tallied a 238. The pair finished third and fourth on the Pine-Strawberry team.

Next up for the Buffs is the Ben Avery 3-D and state qualifying tournament on Dec. 3 in Phoenix.

The 2017 Archery in Schools State Championships is set for March 11, 2017 also in Phoenix.