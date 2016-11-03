Fatal Atv Accident Prompts Safety Warnings

The death of an 81-year-old man in an ATV accident in Mohave prompted Arizona Game and Fish to put out a statewide appeal to off-roaders to wear helmets.

The reminder comes after the man died when the ATV he was driving rolled end-over-end while attempting to climb a 70 percent incline hill recently, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Neither the man nor another rider on a separate ATV were wearing helmets.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” said Kim Jackson, AZGFD OHV Safety Education program manager. “It is absolutely imperative that everyone wears a helmet whenever they head out on an OHV. Many of these tragic accidents are survivable, but only if you wear a helmet.”

OHV accidents killed 28 people in Arizona last year, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The law requires a helmet for all riders under the age of 18, regardless of the off-highway vehicle type. Game and Fish and police recommend helmets for all riders, regardless of age.

Remember:

• Wear a seat belt at all times, if equipped.

• Wear riding goggles, a long-sleeved shirt, pants, riding gloves and over-the-ankle boots.

• Never ride alone.

• Carry a map, a first aid kit, whistle and basic tools.

• Stay on designated trails.

• Take an OHV safety education course.

For more information about the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s OHV program and safety course options, visit www.azgfd.gov/ohv.