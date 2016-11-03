Payson Won't Waive Fees For Expedition Church

Worried it would set an unfair precedent, the Payson Town Council recently elected not to waive fees for a church to set up a coffee shop.

Expedition Church wants to open a coffee shop in a small building west of the church at 301 S. Colcord Road.

The area is currently zoned single family residential and the church needs to go through the process to rezone it from residential to neighborhood commercial.

Sheila DeSchaaf, planning and development director, said rezoning the site for commercial use is appropriate based on the general plan. Just east of the church are commercial businesses, including the Bubbles on Bonita car wash.

However, rezoning costs money. The

minimum to cover noticing requirements associated with the town processing a rezoning application is $1,500.

That goes toward publishing notices of the rezoning for Planning and Zoning Commission and council meetings, publishing the ordinance in the Roundup, the postage and materials to notice residents in the area of the proposed change and recording fees.

Donovan Christian, lead pastor at Expedition Church, asked the town for a waiver or reduction in these fees.

DeSchaaf said if the church does not pay the fees, the town would have to cover the costs of publishing the ordinance with general fund money since the town must comply with statutory requirements related to the rezoning ordinance that require publishing the change for public inspection.

The town’s legal staff said the council must be careful when it waives fees for a group because it sets a precedent. Because the town must treat everyone and group equally, another group could come and ask that their rezoning fees be waived.

LaRon Garrett, town manager, said the town has waived some building fees for Habitat for Humanity to build homes, but the town has never waived rezoning fees.

Councilor John Wilson said the town has waived fees for some developers in the past if the project provided some benefit to the town, such as a new road. This project does not benefit the town.

Councilor Chris Higgins said he does believe the coffee shop would provide a benefit to the town, maybe not a tangible benefit, but a benefit to residents.

The council voted unanimously not to waive the rezoning fees.