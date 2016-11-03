Scam Artists Still Active In Payson

He had spotted the 1989 Coachman Catalina RV in a classified ad. It seemed like the perfect vehicle for he and his wife. The ad said it only had 41,000 miles, working air conditioning and a clean title.

He emailed the seller and found out the seller had gotten divorced and wanted to sell it right away. The RV was at a shipping company in Oklahoma and could be shipped to Stanton in Payson. The seller said the money would go through eBay and if Stanton liked the RV, he would keep it and eBay would release the money to the seller. If he was not satisfied, he could return it, no questions asked.

Stanton was excited to get such a find and went to his bank for the cash.

He got a very official looking listing from eBay and instructions on how to pay. The email instructed Stanton to send the money via Money Gram’s 10-minute service and tell the teller that he was sending it to a friend or relative to pay the lowest commission amount.

He went to the store and was standing in line when he saw a sign that said not to send money to anyone you do not know.

Doubt set in and Stanton bailed.

He contacted eBay directly and asked if they had a listing for the RV. He was told there was no such listing through eBay and it was a scam.

Stanton learned eBay does not encourage buyers to send money through a fast payment method, such as Western Union. He said common payment methods used in legitimate purchases are cash in person, credit card, PayPal, Bill Me Later, money order, cashier’s check, financial loans, or personal check.

At least one other couple reported seeing the ad for the RV and trying to buy it. When they learned the seller wanted the money via Money Gram, they realized it was a scam and walked away.

Stanton said he is glad he followed his instincts and did not send the money.

Common warning signs of a vehicle scam:

• Vehicles advertised well below value. If it appears too good to be true, it probably is.

• You can’t see the vehicle in person first or have it physically inspected

• There is an urgency to complete the sale because the seller has a health or family issue, is being deployed to the military, moving out of state/country or is going through a divorce/marriage.

• Seller pushes to get money in advance through a fast payment method, or sent to a fake escrow account to avoid you as the buyer losing out on the deal.

• Criminals disguise their websites or emails to look like they are from eBay.