Community Almanac Friday, November 4, 2016

Payson Lions Estate Sale

The Payson Lions Club will conduct another Estate Sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5 to raise funds for eye exams and glasses for those in need. The sale will take place at 206 N. Stagecoach Pass in Payson. Sales will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Many fine furniture items include multiple fabric couches with built-in recliners; loveseat; king bed with side tables; dressers with mirrors; 18 cu. ft. freezer; two 18 cu. ft. refrigerators; 9-drawer dresser; tile-topped dining table with chairs; bar stools; washer and dryer; leather rocker recliner; glass-topped coffee table; various cabinets; large oak desk; 26” and 50” TVs and much more. Come early for best selection.

First Friday

First Friday at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson, features the songs of the ’50s and ’60s with Cinnamon Twist. Dance and sing along to your favorite oldies with Jen Holly and Anne James. Dinner is chili dogs with chips and salad; donations accepted to benefit the Food Pantry.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4.

Brush pit schedule

This coming weekend, the Regional Payson Area Project… for a Fire Wise Rim Country (RPAP) will be staffing free brush drop-off points at the following locations, weather permitting: Saturday, Nov. 5 the Blattner Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blattner Pit is located at Milepost 259.7 on Highway 260, east of Payson; Sunday, Nov. 6 the Pine Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Pine Pit is located .7 of a mile east of Highway 87 on Control Road, south of Pine.

All RPAP free drop-off locations are for brush, leaves, pine needles, trimmings, and other vegetative materials only. Properly bagged Yellow Starthistle, or other listed noxious weed species will also be accepted and will be burned. No household garbage, construction debris, or other items will be accepted.

Blood drives

Upcoming area blood drives include one in Tonto Basin from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Bloodmobile on Shreeve Lane.

The second is in Pine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the gym of the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87.

Community Health and Care Fair is Nov. 5

Don’t miss the annual Community Health and Care Fair to be held from 8 9a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Julia Randall Elementary School cafeteria/gym.

Holiday bazaar at St. Philip’s Church

A holiday craft bazaar is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 511 S. St. Philips.

In addition to beautiful handmade items there will also be delicious baked goods for sale and a raffle.

Merry Mall is Nov. 5

The annual Merry Mall features Christmas arts and crafts, lots of yummy baked goods, and a baked potato and pie bar Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Proceeds are for United Methodist Women’s worldwide mission projects.

Play games Saturday

The Zane Grey Kiwanis Club sponsors “Payson Gamers” on National Game Night from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Easy St.

Games of all sorts will be available for those age 12 years and up. Stay for an hour or two, or play all day. $10 minimum donation to register; lunch and dinner included. All participants must register upon arrival; players under 18 must have parent register them and pick them up at the end of their gaming. Sodas for $1, and various snacks available; buy upgrades, extra money and extra lives for some of the games.

Proceeds will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Elks Hoop Shoot Nov. 5

The Lodge’s Free Throw Hoop Shoot event, for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Registration is at noon and contest begins at 1 p.m. Call Lee Schwein for details at 928-978-2311.

Vinnie Hutchison retirement open house

During the past 30 years, Vinnie has touched the lives of three generations of families … that’s over 14,000 children! She has been a teacher, Assistant Director, and Director of Community Presbyterian Child Learning Center (CPCLC). CPCLC is hosting a retirement open house to celebrate and honor her service to Payson’s children and families during that time. If you or your child attended CPCLC and would like to join us, please stop by Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 pm, at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main Street.

Free dance lessons

Enjoy free Country Western dance lessons from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the OxBow Saloon with Lynn and John Pajerski.

Learn the Arizona 2-Step, country waltz, shuffles and line dances. Lessons are free, but it is requested that participants bring a canned food or non-perishable item to donate to the Deacon’s Pantry Food Bank. For questions, call 480-734-1647.

U.S. Marine Corps anniversary celebration

Rim Country patriots and visitors will celebrate the 241st anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The evening’s featured guest will be retired USMC Sergeant John Naughton, former publisher of the Payson Roundup.

The social hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; dinner from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; program from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., which will be followed by the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.

For more information and to make reservations, call 928-468-1095.

Space Shuttle Night

Space Shuttle Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the Log Building at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260 (located across the street from Tiny’s Restaurant).

• Learn how the Space Shuttle System works.

• See a Silver Snoopy Award (awarded only by astronauts).

• Watch a video of rockets exploding.



• Watch a Space Shuttle launch video.

• See a NASA medal.

• Examine pieces of hardware, O-rings, and see “a fish out of water.”

• Read the “Lord’s Prayer for Seals.”



• Watch a video of buckling a cylinder segment 12 feet in diameter.

Election night watch party

The Democrats of Payson will have an election night watch party at Denny’s, 312 S. Beeline Hwy., beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you would like to share the moment, please call the Democratic Headquarters at 928-474-9414 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For additional information, please call Chris at 928-468-9669.

Banner High Country Seniors to host seminars

A seminar on Medicare open enrollment takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. At this annual seminar, Tom Russell provides our members with a clear and helpful explanation of how Medicare works, and the various options beneficiaries have. Learn about Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and Part D Rx plans. Find out how you can ask the right questions so you can find the best value for your particular needs. This is a purely educational event and no specific plan details or prices will be discussed.

Tom Russell has 23 years of experience as an independent health insurance broker serving Rim Country.

A seminar on Medicaid/ALTEC and Long Term Care takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Banner High Country Seniors. Daniel Nunez Director of Elder Care for Jackson White Law firm, will talk about the importance of having long-term care insurance in his presentation, “Navigating the Journey.” He will also talk about Medicaid, how you qualify and the implications. If you or a loved one are facing long-term care, this session is for you.

Please call to reserve your seat for either seminar, 472-9290.

Help with Medicare Open Enrollment

Fall Open Enrollment in Medicare is now through Dec. 7, 2016. It’s the time of year when people with Medicare can make unrestricted changes to their coverage options. They can make as many changes as they need, and the last change they make on or before Dec. 7, 2016 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

To assist in the Open Enrollment process representatives from the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens will be visiting northern Gila County in mid-November. Representatives will be at the Payson Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10.

Veterans Day program planned

The Payson Patriotic Events Committee’s annual Veterans Day Tribute is at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in the Payson High School Auditorium.

This year the committee shall, once again, partner with the Longhorn Theatre and the Payson High School to present Veterans Day 2016.

This year, the U. S. Navy will be spotlighted (the Marines were the focus of last year’s event).

Elks Veterans Day Dinner

Tickets are now available for the Elks Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony to be held Nov. 11 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available, so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. For details, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

AARP Safe Driver Class

An AARP Safe Driver Class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. (includes 1-hour lunch break, OK to bring sack lunch).

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. Cost for AARP members $15, non-members $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class. Class is designed for people age 50+ but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.

Jazz concert

Jazz saxophonist Tony Vacca performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson

For information and to RSVP contact: gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com A $5 donation gratefully accepted.

Vacca is a professional saxophone performer, composer, educator and recording artist for Half Note Records, the official label for the world famous Blue Note Clubs. Joining him will be Dave Baradic, piano; Mike King, bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.

Payson Genealogy library schedule

The Northern Gila County Genealogical Society Library is now open three days a week — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

The Society’s library is at 302 E. Bonita Street in Payson.