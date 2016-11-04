Did Francis Klettke Kill His Father?

A California man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his father while camping at Fossil Creek.

Other campers found the body of Dale Klettke, 60, of Union City, Calif., wrapped in a tent Oct. 27. Reportedly, the last person to see Dale alive was his son Francis Claude Klettke, 21, also of Union City. However, Francis had reportedly fled the area.

People camping nearby found Dale’s body at a campsite near the old homestead camping area off Fossil Creek Road, southeast of Camp Verde.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned the Klettkes had been camping in the area. Then late in the afternoon on Oct. 26, campers saw Dale walking from a campsite toward the creek, according to a press release.

Later, campers reported seeing Dale’s son, Francis, sitting in a silver Jeep Liberty parked near a tent at the campsite.

Campers later said they’d heard gunshots at around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, but did not investigate or call law enforcement.

The next morning, witnesses said both the tent and the Jeep had disappeared.

Later, a camper spotted an object behind some brush. Upon closer inspection, the camper found Dale’s body wrapped in a tent.

Deputies couldn’t identify the body, which had no identification.

Officers had the body transferred to the medical examiner’s office and the Department of Public Safety Oct. 28 identified the man using his fingerprints. Dale had been shot several times.

Detectives determined that Dale’s son, Francis, matched the description of the man seen with Dale.

On Saturday, Union City police officers arrested Francis during a traffic stop in California.

Officers booked him into the Alameda County jail on a charge of murder where he awaits extradition to Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has not released a motive for the shooting.

This is the third murder in recent weeks solved by YCSO personnel.