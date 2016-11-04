Disagree With Message Hennings Sent Students

Editor:

I have taken some time to think about your article and looked at Mr. Henning website. While he has the right to educate whomever he wants about whatever he wants, I also have the right to disagree with people who subscribe to his way of thinking.

Based on your article the paper does not agree with Mr. Henning and it appears many others share those feelings. I do as well. I do appreciate you bringing this to the attention of the public and giving others the opportunity to voice their opinions.

I believe that before schools allow anyone to present to their students they should seriously vet the presenter and preview the presentation they are interested in, prior to having them speak to their students. It is very important that the message intended or requested is conveyed.

The organization my husband and I co-founded, Kaity’s Way, always encourages school administration, teachers and youth organizations to preview our presentation by inviting them to attend one of our regularly scheduled workshops or check out our presentation on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5BXMDGjy4k&t=8s or learn more about us on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkuT9Sm82wv5C9kNY22LD0Q or by checking out our website www.kaitysway.org.

We also offer the option of going to them to present our program. Either way we are offering them the opportunity to make sure they know the education we provide is what they are looking for, for their students.

It does not appear that the presentations referred to on Mr. Henning’s website are what were delivered at Payson High School. Not to mention, you indicate in your article that his presentation is titled “Don’t take love lying down” there is no description on his website of such a talk.

Based on the article, Brad Hennings’ talk goes against everything Kaity’s Way and others teach about healthy relationships. Beginning with the fact that the boys could attend voluntarily, yet for the girls it was mandatory.

This inequality is unfair and sends us back time to a time when women were considered a possession or property. In other words, the girls were controlled/herded yet the boys were given free rein. Do the boys get to decide which areas they want to learn in their classes, while the girls have to follow a specific curriculum?

Getting to the even larger issue, blaming or putting the responsibility of a boy’s reaction, in any situation, on the girls is again unfair and absolutely incorrect!

Kaity’s Way educates that each and every one of us is responsible for our own behavior. We do not have the ability to control someone else, much less their response in any given situation. Can we predict how someone is going to react from minute to minute or know for sure what is going to turn someone on sexually? Not always. Based on your account of the presentation, it seemed to exude of power and control on behalf of the boys.

Please note power and control are the two main elements of abuse in relationships. Inequality, as well as blaming others for your own actions are a direct result of someone exercising power and control in a relationship.

Now what?

How does this get fixed?

How do we help the girls at Payson High School realize they are equal and should be treated with respect?

How do we help the young men understand that they are absolutely responsible for their behavior and how they choose to react in any situation?

First, admit the presentation by Mr. Henning was a mistake and a very valuable lesson has been learned. Then, consider having an agency like Kaity’s Way help undo the damage. We would request twice the amount of time allotted to Mr. Henning, to make sure we are able to adequately address the issue from the initial presentation and teach what should have been shared in the first place.

All we want to do is to help these students understand the importance of healthy relationships and how to avoid an unhealthy relationship.

Bobbi Sudberry