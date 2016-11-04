Drink, Crash, Roll: Repeat

A Star Valley man remains in critical condition after his truck crashed into a friend’s vehicle early Saturday morning east of Payson.

Zachary Tatman, 22, was heading eastbound on State Route 260 at 3:35 a.m. when for unknown reasons his truck swerved, drifting off the south side of the road, said Police Chief Don Engler. Detectives believe Tatman overcorrected and the vehicle went back into the eastbound lanes. Tatman’s friend, Tyson Lee Clark, 35, was driving behind Tatman in his pickup. It appears Clark tried to avoid Tatman’s truck, but the vehicles collided, crossing over the westbound lanes, smashing into the guardrail, going down a ravine, with both trucks landing on

their roofs, just west of the Chaparral Pines entrance.

Tatman was ejected from his truck.

A helicopter flew him from the scene to a Valley hospital in very critical condition.

Paramedics took Clark to Banner Payson Medical Center. He was later released.

Officers arrested Clark for DUI.

Detectives believe Tatman had also been drinking.

A third vehicle traveling with Tatman and Clark was not involved in the wreck and police arrested no one in that vehicle.

Tatman remains in critical condition, Engler said.

Police had 260 closed throughout Saturday morning and the highway restricted to two lanes at other times while they investigated.