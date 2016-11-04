Effects Of Agent Orange

Editor:

Re: Tuesday, Sept. 20 guest commentary by Kevin Hamilton – “Well-kept secrets.”

He is correct. There are many, many secrets kept by the VA, one of them affects me.

While serving aboard the USS Tortuga LSD-26, an amphibious vessel from approximately July ’68 until April ’69, we made many trips up various rivers in the South Vietnam.

These excursions were to establish data on how far we could go before grounding out. This info was needed in case an upstream landing was necessary. We even went about 15 miles up the Perfume River.

Anyone stationed in DA Nang knows about the river. It is still listed on tour maps as the Perfume River.

We ran aground and had to stay overnight waiting for high tide. Not much sleep that night. After getting back to open seas, there were some 60 or so bullet holes in her. No one hurt.

In 1980 or so, the U.S. Navy decided that the ship was too old and not really worth updating, decommissioned her, stripped her down and towed her to the area of San Clemente Island and sunk her for a fish habitat and divers’ destination.

All is fine right?

No!

It wasn’t until about 2006 that the U.S. government classified it as an Agent Orange eligible ship.

Did anyone tell us who were on board of this finding?

You guessed it.

No!

While in Da Nang, I had to make many trips to base communications to pick up messages for the ship. Also, there were a few trips I made on Swift Boars, escorting smaller boars up the Perfume River that were carrying supplies to the area of Hue.

These supplies were for the U.S. Army attempting to retake that city.

They also transported the dead and non-serious injuries out to hospital ships for further destinations.

I filed all the paperwork thought appropriate for this. On early Sept. 16 I received a letter from the VA requesting day, date, and hours that I was requesting. Keep in mind now that it is now 48 years later! I may not be the sharpest tack in the box, you know, I don’t have a Ph.D., I have a DD-214. I just can’t remember that far back not to mention that this was a war zone! Things from time to time were a little busy.

Mr. Hamilton is spot on when he says the paperwork can be a little overwhelming — and that is for something not many of us know about. I didn’t. Applying for a known benefit is bad enough. I won’t know anything for at least one year from the time they accept my claim.

But why should I worry? Our fearless leader of the VA stated sometime ago, “standing in line for medical care is no different than standing in line at Disney World.”

And he is supposed to be on our side!

Want to know if I know what I’m talking about? Just ask any Vietnam vet.

Dave Cleland