Friendship Key To Spikers’ Success

The transformation took time.

But somewhere along the way, Payson’s young volleyball team changed.

A collection of youngsters just hoping to somehow qualify for the state tournament morphed into a championship squad.

A squad that enters this weekend’s Class 3A State Championship brimming with confidence.

The Longhorns can’t help but gain confidence after storming through the challenging 3A East season with a 9-1 record and ripping the regional title away from the clutches of mighty Snowflake.

Payson (12-5) enters the 16-team state tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Horns face No. 9 Florence at 1 o’clock this afternoon at Phoenix Camelback High.

“We overshot our goals,” said second-year head coach Desirae Burris. “I could not be more proud of these young ladies and their drive and passion for the game and each other.”

It’s that passion and their heart that lifted them to a sweep of their two regional showdowns with Snowflake. Despite the sweep at the hands of the Longhorns, the Lobos earned the No. 4 seed for the state tournament because few other teams managed to do what Payson did to the team the Arizona Republic ranked No. 1 — twice.

“Beating Snowflake twice was a huge factor in getting the girls to realize how powerful they can be,” Burris said. “I think carrying the knowledge of beating someone who is (favored) to beat us going into state is so empowering.”

Burris pointed to one key at the center of the Longhorns’ success.

“They are best friends on and off the court,” the coach said. “The power in caring for one another will go far past any win-loss accomplishments that we have earned this season and have a chance to earn in the postseason.”

Throughout the season, the coach has been impressed with how her girls conduct themselves.

“These ladies have gone above and beyond for me and for one another,” Burris said. “Those kinds of teams are few and far between.

“A strength that I see in our girls that I do not see in most teams is their drive for one another. Not once have I seen a player get frustrated with a teammate. They are full of excitement and encouragement for one another. They have fun.”

Second-year starting setter Abby Schreur is the foundation for the offense.

“Abby has developed into an essential leader on the court,” Burris said of the junior. “You could compare our setter to the quarterback. She is in charge on deciding who is going to put the ball away. She has taken this leadership role and thrived for us.”

Schreur and senior Delaynee Bowman are the co-captains.

The 13-player roster features just four seniors.

With five 10th-graders, the sophomore class has played a key role in the Longhorns’ success. A trio of them has come up big at the net. Raegen Ashby leads the team in hitting percentage (.350) and Savanna White (.247) isn’t far behind. And Cloee Beeler is hitting .406 the past two games from the middle hitter position, a post she hasn’t spent much time occupying.

As impressive as the offensive effort has been, the Longhorns wouldn’t be enjoying such a strong season without playing strong defense.

“Our team defense overall is one of our main strengths because out of anything else that we do, defense takes everyone playing their part,” Burris said.

Leading the defense is senior libero Sammi Sokol. “She is the core of our movement on the court,” the coach said.

Sokol leads the team in digs (341) and passing percentage, as well as service aces with 60.

And outside/right side hitters Kailey Carnes, Delaynee Bowman, Kamryn North have also shown versatility.

“All of my outside/right side hitters have done a wonderful job at being versatile and playing anywhere they have been needed,” Burris said. “They have all been exceptional with the many switches and have not once given up when asked to play something different. We have quite a few all around players.

“Seniors Abby Hazelo and Mckenna Crank are also ready to fill any role that they are asked.”

Joining the varsity for the state tournament are: junior Jazmyne Lee, sophomores Makiah Taylor, Chloe Meeske and Elly Schreur and freshman Sadie Hazelo.

While coaches are usually the ones doing the teaching, Burris said she’s surprised at how much she’s learned from the players.

“They have taught me more than I could have imagined,” she said. “I am genuinely so thankful for this incredible group of girls and my assistant coaches (Amber Mathews, Kyleah Sayer and Kamae Carnes).”

Burris said her players wouldn’t change their focus this weekend.

“Going into state, I have no doubt in our ability or how much we want it,” she said. “However, our thought process is still not wins and losses, but what can you learn from the experience.”