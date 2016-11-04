Horns Get 2nd Shot At Snowflake

Anger consumed Payson players when they walked off the Snowflake High football field on Oct. 7.

The Longhorns felt they could have won the game.

Instead, they watched the unbeaten Lobos hold on to pull out a 26-21 thriller.

They get another crack at mighty Snowflake on Saturday night.

Second chances in high school football are rare.

But a Payson team that slipped into the postseason as the No. 15 seed is determined to show it’s much better than that.

And the evidence that these Longhorns are better is there.

A week before visiting Snowflake they scored a touchdown with 17.5 seconds remaining to pull within 35-34 and elected to go for two points and the win instead of the tie and overtime against a Show Low team that holds the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

They came up short.

Just like the next week in Snowflake when they scored a touchdown and recovered an onside kick at midfield in the final minute with a chance to win the game.

Just like the game before when they battled an Eagar Round Valley team that’s the No. 1 seed in the 2A tournament before falling 20-13.

Truth is, Payson isn’t a 5-5 team lucky to be alive.

Nobody wants to face these Longhorns because they’ve proven they can play with the best.

Now they have to take the final step.

And beat these powerhouses.

They’ve said for weeks they want to be the first 5-5 team to win a state championship.

They believe they can.

They believe they will.

Second chances don’t come along often.

Neither do 5-5 teams that win state titles.

We find out just how rare these Longhorns are on Saturday night.