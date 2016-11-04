‘Inferno’ Is A Fast-Paced Action, A Complex Mystery, Top-Rate Acting

Actor and movie star Tom Hanks hits the threes twice this week. He stars in the third in a series of movies taken from the pages of Dan Brown’s very popular books in the Da Vinci Code series. He has four books out in the series and Hanks has now starred in the so far three movies from the books. And this makes the third film for the hard-working Hanks in 2016 with “Inferno” following the very successful “Sully” and the direct to DVD “A Hologram for the King.”

As the film begins Hanks wakes up in a hospital with a head wound, a confused idea of where he is and how he got there. His last memory had him on another continent. As his head gradually clears he discovers himself at the center of a plot to dispose of half the human population of the globe. And at least two outfits are tracking him down, to kill or capture him. And he has bits of memory returning while suffering realistic hallucinations. Whew. If you like very fast-paced action mixed with complex mystery and top-rate acting, the four saw blade “Inferno” will suit you just fine.

Director Ron Howard bossed both “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angles and Demons,” the previous films in the series. Accomplished script writer David Koepp penned the screenplay from the novel by Dan Brown. Koepp also wrote “Panic Room,” “Spider-Man,” “War of the Worlds” and “Premium Rush,” which makes for a nice selection of films, big and small.

Tom Hanks has two Oscar wins for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” as well as three other nominations for “Castaway,” “Big” and “Saving Private Ryan.” His co-star for “Inferno” is 33-year-old British actress Felicity Jones. Jones will be in the next Star Wars movie. One of my favorite actors Ben Foster appears in the major supporting role. Twice this year Hanks has played across from Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen and got to briefly smooch her both in “Inferno” and “A Hologram for the King.”

“Inferno” runs for a solid two hours and carries a mild PG-13 rating. On a modest by the standards of the series budget of $75 million it stands to be a moneymaker. “The Da Vinci Code” took in $758 million while “Angels and Demons” garnered a lesser but still plump $486 million.

I would watch this film just for the grand locations. Filming took place in Istanbul, Florence and Venice, so enjoy the scenery.

Dan Brown will release his next book in the series, “Origin” in the fall of 2017.

Fun fact: In one very brief scene of one of the Hanks character’s hallucinations the movie makers used 9,000 liters of fake blood. The scene takes about 10 seconds to view. That’s movie-making folks.