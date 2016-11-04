Kyra Ball Races To State Meet Berth

It’s been a lonely season for Kyra Ball.

After watching seniors Abby Greenleaf and Anna Schouten graduate this spring, the Payson High junior inherited a leadership role on the Longhorn girls cross-country team.

With a team dominated by underclassmen, Ball often raced alone in the varsity races, while her young teammates gained valuable experience in open races held for the less experienced runners.

“I didn’t know what we were going to get out of Kyra coming into this season,” said Payson head coach Jonathan Ball, her father.

“Last season she had two teammates that ran with her and helped her in every workout and in every race.

“This season, with us being so young, she was kind of all alone in some workouts and in races in regards to the team aspect.”

It took some adjustment, but she apparently figured out how to run by herself.

Last week, she qualified for the Division 3 state meet by placing 18th in the D3 Section 4 meet at Holbrook’s Hidden Cove Golf Course.

It’s the third time in her three seasons with the team she’s qualified for the state meet.

The state meet is set to begin at 9:20 a.m. Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

Ball finished the Oct. 28 sectional race in 21 minutes, 12 seconds.

The top 25 individuals including those on the eight qualifying teams, qualified for the state meet.

Ball led the Longhorns to an 11th-place team finish among 15 teams.

As a freshman, Ball qualified individually with two teammates for the D3 State Championship, taking 15th in 22:53 in the Section 3 meet.

Payson was moved to the tough Section 4 in D3 last season and along with Greenleaf and Schouten, Ball helped the Longhorns qualify for the state meet as a team as she finished 20th in 21:19.

Freshmen Holly Carl and Jordan Kile did their best to help Ball in speed workouts this season.

“Both Holly and Jordan have a lot of talent when it comes to running, and they both have a very bright future ahead of them,” coach Ball said.

But in three varsity races Kyra had no teammates running with her.

“There is something to be said about racing in the comfort of those you train with and Kyra didn’t have that on three different occasions this season,” Jonathan Ball said.

“Each time she ran by herself in a varsity race she got a little more comfortable with it.”

The first race she ran without teammates was at the Desert Solstice, where she placed 31st in 21:01. Running alone again at the Dave Conatser Invitational in Winslow, she took fourth in 22:36.

Once again the only Longhorn in the varsity race at the Fountain Hills Golden Eagle Park Invitational, she turned in perhaps her best effort of the season, finishing second in a season-best 20:28, matching her runner-up effort at the early-season Payson Inv.

Then came the challenging sectional.

“We are in such a tough section,” her father said. “All the other sections had at least a three-minute gap between first and 25th place, but our section ended up with only a gap of 1:36 from first-25th.

“Now heading into the State Championships this weekend she not only will be the lone representative of Payson, but she also was the only individual qualifier in Section 4 boy or girl. All the other sections got at least three or four individual runners in, but Kyra will represent the Section 4 individual qualifiers alone.

“All the sectional individual qualifiers usually kind of stick together at a state meet, but Kyra will find herself in a familiar place she has been in this season and that is alone.”