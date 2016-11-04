Living In The Beloved Community

In a bitter, divisive election season, one brave woman brought a vital message to Payson.

“Peace be upon you,” said Moina Shaiq to Payson residents packed into a local Christian church at an event seeking understanding and tolerance sponsored by the Payson chapter of Amnesty International.

She was afraid to come to Payson.

She’d heard worrisome things about Arizona.

She had never traveled so far from home with her brave message of tolerance.

But after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 spurred a national backlash against Muslims, she resolved to venture forth and speak out about her faith — and the message of peace and tolerance at its core.

She did not know what reception she would face in a small, rural Arizona community. When her grown son went camping with his family, someone called police to report he had a bomb. When she wore her veil and talked about her faith, she often received hostile questions and confronted angry stereotypes.

So what reception would she encounter in the land of the border fence, a governor who invokes headless bodies on the border and deep support for Donald Trump’s drastic immigration policies?

Turns out, she faced a wall of empathy, courtesy and curiosity.

Moina Shaiq said Payson provided the largest crowd she had drawn in her effort to challenge stereotypes with the weapons of love and understanding. The people who gathered together expressed their respect, interest and compassion when they heard her tale.

Now, this surprised Shaiq.

It even surprised the organizers, who brought in extra security.

But it doesn’t surprise us.

We live in the beloved community.

We have seen its heart a thousand times.

We have encountered compassion, love of country and engaged citizenship during food drives, domestic violence marches and Tea Party meetings. We have treasured friendships with Republicans and Democrats and bull riders and construction workers and stone masons and college professors.

We have ridden with the volunteers delivering Meals on Wheels to shut-ins and watched passionate fly fishermen patiently tie flies for disabled veterans. We have tilled the community garden, seen the churches fill the shelves of the food banks and joined the line of ATVs in the back country raising money for cancer patients.

Of course, we have also watched the presidential race uncoil like something poisonous and wounded. We have listened to the invective, the wild charges, the character assassination. We have quailed at the image presented of a broken and divided, seemingly incapable of the love and compromise and selfless sacrifice on which we have always relied.

But then we come home.

Then we turn to our neighbors.

Then we look out on the people gathered to receive the blessing of Moina Shaiq.

We are the beloved community.

Let the world rage and blunder and bluster.

And then we will turn off the television, put aside the cellphones, close the Internet windows — and go to the high school band concert, prepare our community garden plot for the winter, drop off our check for Credit for Kids.

As-salamu ‘alaikum, Moina.

Peace be upon you.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.

And God bless us, every one.