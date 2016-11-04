More Prescribed Burns Scheduled Near Payson

Tonto National Forest fire specialists will continue to take advantage of weather conditions to conduct fire treatments on the Payson Ranger District beginning Monday, November 7.

Fire specialists will burn piles around the Diamond Point Lookout northeast of Payson, beginning on Monday, November 7, and lasting through Wednesday, November 9, 2016. Smoke will be moderate and impact the communities of Diamond Point Summer homes during the day.



During the evening, smoke will impact Diamond Point Shadows and Star valley. Smoke may linger in the area until the weekend.

Residents and visitors to the area can expect to see and smell moderate amounts of smoke during this burning operation. To minimize the impact of smoke, fire specialists will terminate ignitions by 3 p.m. each day.



Signs will be posted on roads likely to be affected by smoke. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Prescribed fire treatments are always dependent on conditions such as wind speed and direction, temperature, relative humidity, fuel moisture content, and other variables. Prescribed fire gives land managers the important option of treating areas with fire under favorable conditions, which helps to protect the natural and cultural resources, while decreasing danger to the public and firefighters. The growth, rate of spread, and smoke from an RX fire treatment is closely monitored.



Aggressive suppression actions are taken if the fire displays behavior that does not meet resource management objectives.

In 2001, the Payson Ranger District began implementation of a far-reaching, long-range, landscape-scale, three-pronged fuels reduction strategy.



So far this fall, fire managers have successfully completed 2,551 acres, which helps to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire danger in Rim Country, as well as initiate the restoration of natural ecological systems, and to develop and foster sustainable forest conditions, wildlife habitat, and watersheds.