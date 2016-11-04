Muslim Woman Seeks Understanding In Payson

When Moina Shaiq received the request to appear in Payson by Donna Hickman, she agreed in spite of her nagging fear.

Shaiq, a Muslim woman who wears a scarf or hijab, had never spoken outside of California. She expected to encounter a “Wild West” attitude in Arizona.

She needn’t have worried.

The event proved a resounding success.

“The day was simply amazing,” said Penny Navis-Schmidt, “116 folks packed the church, doubling numbers we have ever drawn to all Payson events.”

As Shaiq observed, “This was not only the largest crowd I have spoken with, but the most appreciative and kind. Questions were so thoughtful and intelligent, asked with intention to understand and build bridges.” (To hear a recording, go to: http://www.paysonumc.org/meet-a-muslim.html)

Shaiq opened her presentation with the words of the common Muslim greeting: “Peace be upon you. That is a greeting that Muslims say when they greet each other, but that’s in Arabic we say it and I’m saying the translation for you all — to make it easier,” she said to laughter.

From there the conversation opened awareness and empathy for Shaiq, her family and those from the 50 countries where Islam is the primary religion.

Most importantly, Shaiq said the news media has helped create a false picture of Islam. Every time a Muslim carries out a crime or a terror attack — the stories mention the religion. But when the mass shooter or bomber is not Muslim, religion isn’t mentioned.

“Anytime anything happens in the world, we don’t hear the faith of anybody unless it’s a Muslim,” said Shaiq. “I mean we have had so many shot in our own country — Sandy Hook, preschool children (and) Columbine — but we never hear the faith of that person.”

This creates misunderstanding, especially since research suggests 80 percent of U.S. citizens have never met a Muslim, said Shaiq.

However, Shaiq said Christianity, Judaism and Islam all share a common founder — Abraham. In truth, every church in Payson counts as a spiritual relative to Muslims.

“… I feel you are all my sisters and brothers. We are all children of God,” said Shaiq. “Coming from the Abrahamic faith, all Jews, Christians and Muslims are the decedents of the prophet Abraham.”

She said the Islamic faith believes in the prophets from Adam all the way down to Mohammed. In fact, that belief is one of the five pillars of the Muslim faith, which Shaiq described to the audience.

There is only one God and that Prophet Mohammed is the last messenger of God. They believe in all of the prophets starting with Adam and ending with Mohammed, “Which is Jacob, Moses, Jesus, Abraham, Ishmael, the whole list of all the prophets that everybody else believes in,” said Shaiq.

Muslims believe in praying five times a day. “And so the five times is, one is very early in the morning before dawn and then afternoon, mid-afternoon, sunset and before going to bed,” said Shaiq.

Muslims have a fasting period each year in an act of worship they call Ramadan. “It’s one month we fast dawn to dusk. And during that time we do not eat or drink, not even a sip of water,” said Shaiq, “but we can drink before and after we break the fast.”

The fourth pillar is to give to charity. Shaiq said the minimum amount to tithe is 2.5 percent.

The last pillar is to make a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia once in their lifetime for those with the physical and financial ability. “Because Hadj is stressful ... you are out in the desert. You are in tents and it’s a hardship ...” said Shaiq.

So in effect, Christianity and Islam share a common history, but express their faiths differently.

Shaiq then opened her presentation to questions.

People at first asked about the faith, but moved quickly into questions about the effect of the fear of Islam due to violence and terrorism around the world.

Shaiq said she had not directly experienced discrimination after 9/11, but her son recently had a chilling experience in Los Angeles. Her son is married and has a toddler and an infant and they all went camping with another couple with young children.

After the trip, Shaiq’s son received a call from the FBI saying someone had reported her son and friends had an IED — an explosive device.

This really hit Shaiq.

“And that really hit home,” she said. “I cried. I cried so much that my child is being reported to the FBI for something like this. I mean what more American can you do by just going camping with your family? With four little babies? But that is the reality.”

She said Americans often don’t realize the anger the actions of the U.S. government sometimes inspires. “How many heard the U.S. had airstrikes against Yemen? Why don’t we hear about it? We only hear when western countries are attacked. Today, Muslims are the biggest victims of Isis. Every day Muslims are dying. This is dehumanizing of any race. Is it OK to kill Muslims? No, as human beings of consciousness.”

In the end, she talked about the effects of violence — and fear.

“It’s a very complex issue,” she said. “There is a lot behind it we don’t understand. I try to keep up, but I still don’t know a lot of things.”

But then her presentation offered another deep lesson.

She stood in front of the crowd she had feared.

And found peace — through simple understanding.