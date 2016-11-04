Payson Volleyball Team Wins First Round In Championship Tournament

The Payson Longhorns Volleyball team on Friday beat Florence 3-1 in the first round of the AIA Class 3A Volleyball State Championship at Phoenix Camelback.
The No. 9 Longhorns advance to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. tonight to face No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Camelback High.
If they win, they will play again Saturday.
If they win that game, they will play for the state championship later on Saturday.
