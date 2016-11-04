Breaking News

Payson Volleyball Team wins first round in championship tournament November 4, 2016

Payson Volleyball Team Wins First Round In Championship Tournament

Will play the No. 1 team in the state tonight

Kailey Carnes and her teammates celebrate a point in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Lakeside Blue Ridge

Photo by Keith Morris. |

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, November 4, 2016

The Payson Longhorns Volleyball team on Friday beat Florence 3-1 in the first round of the AIA Class 3A Volleyball State Championship at Phoenix Camelback.

The No. 9 Longhorns advance to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. tonight to face No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Camelback High.

If they win, they will play again Saturday.

If they win that game, they will play for the state championship later on Saturday.

