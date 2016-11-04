Senate Challenger Details Her Positions

Former Jerome mayor and community college instructor Nikki Bagley is challenging incumbent Sen. Sylvia Allen for a legislative seat that represents Gila County and a vast swath of the state stretching from Flagstaff to Snowflake.

The Roundup on Tuesday ran Sen. Allen’s responses to a questionnaire the newspaper sent her. The Roundup sent the same questionnaire to Bagley, but she said she didn’t have time to fill it out. Instead, she offered her responses to a similar questionnaire sent to her by the Arizona Republic.

Here we offer her answers to that set of questions, edited for the space available.

To see all her answers as well as Sen. Allen's responses, go to our website (www.payson.com) — and take a look at the stories in the special section on the election.

The questionnaires revealed deep differences between the two candidates on a host of issues, especially when it comes to health care and education. Generally, Sen. Allen ranked low income and corporate taxes as the key to economic growth — and suggested the state can’t afford to expand health care programs and education spending. Bagley said education remains her top issue and supported increased funding, even if it means higher taxes.

To see the full responses side by side and profiles of each candidate, go to payson.com.

Why are you the best person for the job?

As a second generation Arizonan, a former small-town mayor, a teacher, a mother, and a farmer, I have a deep understanding of the needs of rural Arizona. I have helped to build the Verde Valley wine industry and know well that our economic future depends on having a Legislature that is willing to support emerging industries, small businesses and entrepreneurs. As mayor of Jerome, I balanced our budget every year without a deficit or raising taxes. I believe that responsible stewardship of public dollars and sound fiscal policy is integral to the success of our state. Above all, I am the only candidate that will work hard to see that every public school has the state’s full support to ensure a quality education for all children in Arizona.

Do you support the Legislature’s decision to expand KidsCare, the state’s child health program? Why or why not?

Yes. KidsCare was approved by all other states in the union and I am glad that Arizona has joined them. When it comes to health care, we must support programs that provide preventative health care, especially to young children in low-income families, to avoid increasing the burden of high-cost emergency and extended care for health issues that could have been avoided. Arizonans have not only already paid for this program through federal income tax, but we will now also see the pay-offs from this program. Overall, we must look for ways to improve care while lowering costs in our state, and I believe that approving KidsCare moves us a little closer to that goal.

Which state agency or agencies do you believe are underfunded and why? Which state agency or agencies do you believe are bloated and why?

Department of Education — We are near last in the nation for funding and increasing education funding is an essential piece of moving Arizona forward.

Department of Transportation — Our roads and bridges are in dire need of funding. Due to increases in gas efficiency, the funds resulting from the gas tax have consistently shrunk when needs have only increased. Our state’s economy is dependent on a strong transportation system and we need to prioritize investments here.

Department of Water Resources — Water security is a critical issue and a strong water department will help to address many of the facets related to this issue.

As far as overfunded departments go, I believe most of the bloat died in 2008. However, the Department of Child Services is a clear example of the fact that you can throw money at an issue without improving results. The Legislature must pay close attention to this newly established department to make sure that the safety of Arizona’s most vulnerable children is in good hands.

What is your opinion on the tuition charged by Arizona’s public universities? What, if anything, should the Legislature do about it?

The Arizona State Constitution says this about university funding. “University and all other state educational institutions shall be open to students of both sexes, and the instruction furnished shall be as nearly free as possible.” Community college budgets are mandated to be funded at 33 percent of their budget. In 2008, that funding went down to 1 percent for most colleges, including the one that I teach at. We have made deep cuts to universities as recent as 2015 and it has resulted in tuition hikes of up to 80 percent for some students. My opinion is that the Legislature should work diligently to come into compliance with our own Constitution, as I believe the founding concepts are sound and essential for the success of our state and our economy.

Many Arizona municipalities say the state has usurped local rule by prohibiting or limiting ordinances on vacation rentals, plastic grocery bags, minimum wage and paid sick leave. Do you support limits on municipalities’ ability to govern themselves? Why or why not?

We have 91 unique cities and towns in this state and the state and federal constitutions were written to allow those closest to the people to govern the people. As mayor of Jerome, I spent quite a bit of time working to mediate the vacation rental issue and I can tell you that our small mountain town, with only 122 homes and steep and narrow cobblestone streets, has unique concerns regarding this issue that our state Legislature simply cannot address with one broad policy. State government, as well as federal government has its appropriate place and I see many of the policies mentioned here as being gross overreaches of power by the state government.

Gov. Doug Ducey said Prop. 123 was the first step for school funding. Do you see a need for additional steps? What should they be?

We must start working immediately on next steps. For me, this includes continuing the education sales tax, ensuring that we have proper, long-term revenue streams to keep up with inflation adjustments, and making sure that education from early childhood through university has the state’s utmost support.

Should the Legislature make additional funding for schools a priority?

Yes. Our economic future depends on the availability of a quality education for all Arizonans. We must prepare students for a future that is being rapidly transformed by science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. That begins by making a commitment to properly fund our public schools from early education through post-secondary education. Our future success as a state depends on restoring the cuts in funding that public education has seen in the last eight years and I’ll be the state senator who makes that a priority.

What reforms would you suggest to improve Arizona’s education system?

I would immediately begin work to build comprehensive solutions to address education funding, improve teacher retention, and increase academic success. Education at every level must be supported to achieve college and career readiness in the generations to come. I will support early education programs, improve our K-12 funding structure to avoid fiscal cliffs and near-constant funding crises, and include community colleges and universities in our state’s priorities to ensure that we don’t price-out our future success. Dual enrollment, JTED, and CTE programs for high school students are also integral in creating pathways to post-secondary education and must continue to see state support.

Do you support expanding the empowerment scholarship account program to all Arizona students?

No. This would very clearly reduce funding for public schools, particularly in rural school districts and would likely cause hikes in property taxes to address the gap in funding. A deep concern that I have with the public funding of private schools is a lack of accountability over what happens with those public dollars. Charter schools spent $128 million more on administration than public schools would have on the same number of students. Much of this cost might well be lining the pockets of charter school owners who establish for-profit management companies for nonprofit schools. An auditing process to assess for-profit charter schools must be established before any more public dollars are allocated to expanding the voucher program.

Gov. Doug Ducey has promised to cut taxes every year. Would you support additional tax cuts? If so, which taxes and why?

I support tax cuts for small business start-ups as a way to continue to grow our economy. I would support funding the Angel Investment tax credit to ensure that the next wave of entrepreneurs and small-business owners have Arizona’s support.

Do you support Gov. Doug Ducey’s goal of reducing the state income-tax to as close to zero as possible? If so, how would you achieve that goal? Would you support an increase to other taxes to offset income tax cuts?

No. Arizona already boasts one of the lowest income taxes in the Southwest which keeps us very competitive, especially when compared to California. Drastic reductions in the state income tax would benefit the wealthy in Maricopa County, but would inevitably shift the additional tax burden to our rural communities when sales tax increases are established to fill the gap in our state budget.