The Trick To A Real Treat

Star Wars dominated the theme of the Town of Payson’s Annual Trunk or Treat extravaganza — guess everyone can’t hold back the excitement over the new Disney Star Wars movie slated to open on Dec. 15.

The town took over the General Merchandise building on the corner of Main and McLane to entertain children and adults.

Town employees dressed as Storm Troopers, Jedi Knights, Queen Padme Amidala, Sith Lord Darth Maul, Darth Vader as well as numerous other characters.

“We estimated that there were about 275 people that went through the Star Wars experience,” said Cameron Davis, director of the Town of Payson’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Folks could pose for pictures with their favorite character and get their autographs.

On Main, the little ones were treated to a seat in an X-wing fighter.

“All the characters were great and really went out of their way to make it a special night for so many small kids,” said Davis.

On the street, businesses and organizations set up booths out of the back of cars to offer trick or treaters all sorts of candy.

“We had 31 total business trunks this year,” said Davis.

He said the town passed out 41 cases of candy.

“(We) had a half a case left over,” said Davis.

In front of the Oxbow, DJ Craig spun tunes to entertain the approximately 1,500 to 1,800 attendees.

“…another great public event,” said Davis.