Who You Gonna Call? Psst ... The Elk Whisperer

Video Pine vet removes tire swing from elk's antlers

So far as her friends and neighbors are concerned: She’s the Elk Whisperer.

That’s because Debera Butler worked for 10 hours calming, coaxing a bull elk to remove a tire swing tangled in his antlers.

Clearly, the elk had visited a playground — but wasn’t having any fun.

A small animal veterinarian, Butler was on the back porch of her Pine home the morning of Sept. 3 when she encountered a strange sight. She often saw elk, javelina and deer in her neighborhood — but had never seen an elk with a tire swing wrapped around its horns. The animal was obviously in distress, with the rope from the tire swing wound tight around his antlers, a tire on one side of his face and a log on the other.

Every time he moved his head, he got smacked by either the tire or log.

It broke her heart to watch him.

Although she’s never worked with an animal bigger than a Great Dane, Butler knew she had to do something to help.

First she called the Arizona Game and Fish Department for help.

A dispatcher said she didn’t have anyone to send — but noted that other people had called earlier about the hapless elk the day before.

Next, Butler called the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department, but firefighters said they don’t do animal calls.

A neighbor off Bradshaw Drive then tried to cut the rope off using a 6-foot tree trimmer.

Interesting idea, but it only spooked the flustered elk.

Butler knew then, it was up to her to rescue the elk.

The next 12 hours produced what Butler called nothing short of a miracle.

She put out some corn on a table in her backyard. The elk tried to eat it, but struggled as the swing whacked it repeatedly in the face.

Butler started talking to the elk, asking him to let her help him.

“I was not scared, for whatever reason,” Butler told the Roundup last week. “Maybe because I could read him.”

She told the bull elk over and over again that she just wanted to help him.

“He trusted me, that is all I can say,” she said.

With the elk feeding at her table, Butler made her way closer and closer. She grabbed some tree trimming clippers and began making small cuts at the rope. Because the clippers were dull and the rope was thick, Butler could only snip a tiny bit of the rope each time.

The elk would leave and go lay down in Butler’s yard to rest, but he never left.

Around lunchtime, Butler made the last cut and the log fell off.

She continued to try and cut the tire off, but two ropes held it in place.

She managed to fray the ropes with small cuts and then went out to dinner with her brother. When she returned, the elk had gotten one of the ropes lose by rubbing its antlers on the trees. Now only one rope held the tire on. With her brother holding a flashlight, Butler went in to make the final cuts just before 8 p.m.

“I said, ‘buddy, I know I can do this, just be still,’” she said. “He didn’t back up at all and snip, snip, I got it.”

With the log and tire off, Butler tried to get the remaining rope off the elk’s antlers, but could not.

Butler said the weight of the tire amazed her — but not as much as the elk’s willingness to let her get close enough to cut it off.

“When I took the log off, a neighbor was screaming at me, they thought I would be killed,” she said.

Butler said she did not want to spook the elk and get gored, Butler knew in her gut she could help.

“This was a miracle.”

The elk returned a few weeks later. To Butler’s delight, the rope had fallen off the antlers. The bull bugled a few times and left. She has not seen him in weeks.

Still, she said she still feels the connection — and the sense of wonder inspired by the huge animal’s trust.

All in a day’s work — for an Elk Whisperer.