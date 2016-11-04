Woman, 81, Airlifted From Fossil Creek

A 81-year-old woman was airlifted from the Fossil Creek trail Sunday after she slipped and fell in the creek.

The Valley woman was hiking with four other friends, all women over the age of 60, when she lost her balance on some rocks while crossing the creek and landed on her hip.

The women had successfully hiked down the steep trail from the Strawberry area earlier in the day. When they went to hike out around 3:30 p.m., the woman lost her footing while boulder hopping and fell. She attempted to continue hiking out, but when she reached the fence line, some 3.5 miles from the trailhead, she could not continue due to the pain in her hip.

In the spring, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Gila County Mounted Posse built a helicopter landing zone three miles south of the trailhead to facilitate helicopter rescues.

Fossil Creek’s spring waters, swimming holes and waterfalls draw big crowds and frequent rescues, especially on the steep trail, said Gary Morris, Pine-Strawberry Fire chief.

The Department of Public Safety landed a helicopter in the area around the time firefighters and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers arrived by foot.

Paramedics airlifted the woman to the trailhead. An ambulance took her to Banner Payson Medical Center. Two of her friends were so exhausted that the helicopter then picked them up and flew them to the trailhead.