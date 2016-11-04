You Have A Choice To Make

Editor:

Even if you chose not to decide you still have made a choice!

Do you care about the environment?

Do you care about your friends and family?

Do you think fresh clean water is important?

Do you think the EPA is important?

Would you help to stop a guy that does not?

Did you know that 50 percent of illnesses are water borne and that the EPA is there to help protect us from those illnesses?

Life on this planet depends on picking people that care about the fact that 1 in 2 guys and 1 in 3 women are getting cancer and 10,000 a week dying from cancer!

The EPA is there to protect us! That climate changes is having deadly consequences now and it will only get much worse if we pick the wrong person!

We are losing thousands of kinds of life every year that will never return!

This is costing us all! This is costing friends and family! This is costing the Earth that keeps us alive, so much life!

Pick a thoughtful president that can see how the important of the EPA and doing things that will help slow climate change and help save life! And others that will work to help the majority of life!

Vote! For life!

Roger Schmidt