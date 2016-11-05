November 6-12 is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. This week was designed to celebrate local animal shelters and help in their efforts. All of us at HSCAZ have created a list of ways to celebrate:

• Adopt a Best Friend: Come meet our adoptable dogs and cats and you might just take home your new best friend.

• Take a Tour: Even if you are not looking for a furry companion, you can still come to the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Court and take a tour. We’d be more than happy to show you what we do!

• Donate: It’s not just money that keeps our doors open. We also are constantly looking for dog and cat food, litter, towels, sheets, blankets, cleaning supplies, etc.

• “Like” HSCAZ: Are you on Facebook? Like our shelter page (Humane Society of Central Arizona) so you can stay up-to-date on what’s going on.

• Advocate: Do you get annoyed seeing people breeding dogs to sell when almost 3 million pets are euthanized in shelters yearly? Say something!

• Volunteer: HSCAZ is always looking for volunteers. Especially at our Resale Store at 510 W. Main Street that generates revenue to keep the shelter running.

• Help at home: Make sure your personal pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have tags and microchips. It makes it much easier for everyone when your pet can be easily identified and returned to your home.

Featured pets

Following are just two of the many wonderful pets currently available for adoption at our shelter, 605 W. Wilson Ct., open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org or call us at 928-474-5590.

CHONG

“I wanna scream and shout and let it all out,” just like will.i.am. I guess you could say I’m a pretty talkative guy that won’t let you forget when I’m in the room. I crave all the attention that I can receive. My presence is not one to go unnoticed; you’ll find me rubbing against your pant legs and pawing at you for head scratches. The occasional rump rub is another favorite of mine. I would do well in a social home where people understand the importance of conversations. I’m a very affectionate guy that just loves telling all of my secrets. Don’t let these squinted eyes fool you, I’m highly alert and always on the lookout for chatty company.

JINX

I’m a homebody that enjoys cuddle time and sneaking treats. I’ll speak up when I want nice long back rubs or even a belly scratch. Everyone says I have an adorable face that they can’t resist. I’m a calm girl till I get myself all riled up and want attention. No toy will be left behind if it comes within my reach. I just want a nice family that is going to give me the love and attention that I deserve. It would mean the world to me if I was able to curl up on your bed and keep you warm through the night. I have a curious side and sometimes I just need to investigate to get to the bottom of the mystery.