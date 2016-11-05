Community Gardeners Feast On Bounty

After a year of hard work, Payson Community Gardeners gather each year to celebrate their harvest and good works.

At the dinner, the gardeners had much to celebrate.

“We donated 9,000 pounds to the food banks this year,” said Garden secretary Linda Croy.

In order to participate in the Community Garden, gardeners must donate 20 percent of their crop to local food banks.

Food bank operators, such as Pastor Chuck Proudfoot from the Community Presbyterian Church, say the fresh food adds much to the offerings.

The Church of the Nazarene always opens its large space for the harvest dinner. Good thing, because the gardeners bring so much to eat, they need the extra large kitchen space.

The Nazarene church is one of the interfaith partners in the Payson Community Garden. Other churches include the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Vincent de Paul and the Community Presbyterian Church.

Yet it’s not necessary to belong to a church because the garden welcomes anyone interested in gardening. Each plot is 6 feet wide and 25 feet long — plenty of room to plant a plethora of plants.

The whole experience will improve a gardener’s talents. Just take a walk around, see what you like and ask questions — there’s always some master gardener working away at their plot.

The garden also hosts classes every year to help gardeners prepare plots, pick plants, perturb pests, and when to best pluck produce.

Non-Community Garden gardeners are welcome during open garden hours to attend classes or just wander around to enjoy the peace of the butterfly garden or pickup some tips or ideas.

Linda said the garden has 166 plots and eight special needs boxes. She handles the plot leasing and her season is just starting.

“It’s my busy time of the year,” she said.

Linda said right now there are only 20 plots available.

Gardeners can sign up and pay for plots on the Payson Community Garden website: http://www.paysoncommunitygardenaz.com.