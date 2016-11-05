Extended Fall Worth Its Own Celebration

Christopher Creek is just a quaint, picturesque, creekside, mountain community, tucked away beneath the Mogollon Rim in the ponderosa pine forest of east-central Arizona. When you couple that with a perfect autumn month of October, there are not enough superlatives to describe what we have here.

Daytime temperatures have remained in the high 60s to the high 70s with overnight lows around 50. We have yet to have a frost and breezes have been gentle. Perfect weather has given us an extended season of spectacular fall colors.

It was just such a warm, late afternoon as the annual Halloween trick or treat ride made its way through the Creek last Saturday. More than 50 youngsters and some mommies boarded the newly rebuilt trailer following their party at the fire station. The kids were dressed in all manner of costumes to delight the folks passing out candy at the numerous stops along the route.

Our local firefighters led the parade with an engine and manned the truck pulling a second trailer needed to accommodate the turnout. Columbine Road was treated to a spontaneous concert of dueling horns and claxons provided by fire personnel.

All was going well until the stop at the Bill Handy residence. It was then an ugly, bloodied, old man was seen coming through the waist-high grasses in the east end of the Homestead Meadow. He was armed with a pair of hedge trimmers as he snipped the tops off the grass, meandering his way closer and closer to the anxious young children.

Shrieks of fear and delight rang out as he drew near. Right here and now, we want to relay an apology from the ugly, old man to the young 4-year-old boy who had an “accident” in the back of his costume as a result of the frightening sight.

Kudos go out to the CCHOA officers, volunteers and fire personnel for their efforts in hosting another very successful ride.

As darkness fell on the Creek, the characters began to trickle in to the party at the Landmark. They came in ones and twos and then suddenly there was a horde of garishly-costumed big kids.

Trump was there along with Hillary in prison attire. Two beekeepers arrived with an entourage of bees and a hive. Kermit and Miss Piggy made an appearance along with Barney and Wilma, with young Brooklyn as Dino. A pair of Duck Dynasty types were juxtaposed to an English gentleman and his ravished maid.

One couple seemed to have just returned from a Hawaiian vacation with their colorful shirts, leis and some very interesting hula-shorts.

One fella was a foreigner with questionable legal status and a sad-faced clown dared to appear.

Greg Paul’s band entertained as the 40, or so, well-costumed participants formed a conga line snaking their way through the restaurant and patio.

Many winning tickets share in the fabulous prizes. The costume winners were Tim and Lisa as Kermit and Miss Piggy for the couples and the Mad Hatter, Paul Callahan, walked away with a 32-inch flat screen.

That bloodied old man had the audacity to show up after the incident in the meadow and got second prize as Shannon’s Nightmare.

Here in the Creek, annual adult Halloween costume parties are always an event worth seeing and this one ranked near the top. This season-ending fest marks the closing of the Landmark for the year.

Up at Sheila’s Creekside restaurant at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 they are hosting a chili cook-off. It seems to be an ideal time of the year to show off your pot of steaming hot chili or come by to be a taster. A gift card and a gift certificate are among the many fabulous prizes.

Genny Dodson is in Florida with her mother who suffered a serious medical event last week. The Creek sends its thoughts and prayers for them both.

In a very nice obituary for Dale Hansen in the Roundup last week, it was speculated whether Dale rode out of town in his pickup, on a golf cart or on horseback. Dale was a longtime resident in the Creek and folks around here think he left pushing six inches of snow on a snowplow. A memorial service is to be held tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ramada 5 in Rumsey Park in Payson at 1 p.m.

Many of you will join with me to bid farewell to the season. We’re not talking the end of summer here. Tuesday marks the end of a torturous, insane presidential election cycle.

“Vote early, vote often” is an old quip going back many, many decades. We can only exercise our constitutional right and hope it gets counted. Then we can celebrate the fact that it’s finally over ... and that’s another week in the Creek.