Gila County Honors Residents, Past And Present

The Gila County Board of Supervisors did a little horn tooting this week on behalf of three current and former Gila County residents. The board honored the families of two 2016 Rio Summer Olympic medal winners as well as part of the family of the 2016 Miss Native American USA.

The honors centered on Ashley Nailihn Susan, 2016 Miss Native American USA, Olympic archer Brady Ellison and diver Sam Dorman.

Susan, who is a member of the White Mountain Apache and Walker River Paiute Tribes, was crowned Aug. 27, 2016 in Tempe at the Fifth Anniversary Miss Native American USA Scholarship Pageant. A district of the White Mountain Apache Reservation that is within the boundaries of Gila County.

Ellison won an individual bronze medal

and a silver as part of the U.S. Men’s Archery Team.

He makes his home in Globe with his wife, Toja, a champion archer from Slovina. His parents and three grandparents also live in Gila County.

Dorman and diving partner Michael Hixon won a silver medal in the 3-meter springboard synchronized event. His grandparents are former Gila County Supervisor Adolph “Tito” and Patricia Trujillo, who now reside in the Valley.

At the same Nov. 1 meeting the supervisors also recognized some 105 years of service rendered by five members of the staff of the Gila County Treasurer’s Office: Pamela Alvino, Denise Cox, Terry Powell, Tiffiney Tarango and Martha Gonzales. Also honored was Community Development Office staffer Jim Berry, who has worked for the county for 10 years.

In other business, the supervisors accepted an $18,980 award to provide intensive support function for parents in dependency actions. The money will be spread over fiscal years 2016-17 and 2017-18. The board also approved the Superior Court’s application for $4,867 in supplemental funding through the Division of Child Support Services’ Access and Visitation Program.

The supervisors also will let the Public Works Department trade in five pieces of equipment for $237,000 and the purchase of a 930M wheel loader with coupler and accessories, for which the county will also get a credit of $54,416. The savings will free up Public Works’ funds for additional road projects.

The supervisors also approved a contract with McSpadden Ford of Globe to purchase up to eight 4-by-4 SSV utility vehicles. The county has budgeted $249,825 for the purchase and McSpadden offered the low bid price of $31,228.15 each.