Judge Rules On Pot Dispensary Conflict

After an 18-month legal battle, a judge has ruled on who actually owns Payson’s Uncle Herbs marijuana dispensary, but the twisted story appears far from over.

A judge recently ended the receivership set in place to keep things going while the owners hashed out an agreement in December.

After a three-day bench trial, the judge ruled on how much Andrew Provencio and Tiffany Young each owned, how much each had put into the business and who was still owed money — despite what the judge called “woefully inadequate” record keeping.

Judge Randall Warner ruled Provencio owns 80 percent of the business and Young, 20 percent.

Nonetheless, Young said she doesn’t know what role she will play in the business and wound up with more questions than answers after the Oct. 18 ruling.

On the other hand, Provencio says he is ready to move forward without Young and run Uncle Herbs on his own.

Young actually has an interest in marijuana operations in another state as well.

The Alaska Marijuana Control Board in late October unanimously denied a dispensary license to Young’s aunt. The board there questioned the role of Young’s company Happiedaze LLC of Arizona in her aunt’s application. Under Alaskan law, all marijuana licensees must be Alaska residents and no other entity can have a financial interest in the business, according to a story by the Alaska Dispatch News.

Young maintains she is just consulting for her aunt.

Provencio said he has no dispensary partnerships in Alaska.

Back in Arizona, Uncle Herbs opened in 2013 after voters approved legislation that lets residents use pot to treat certain medical conditions. Provencio, a former Alaskan firefighter, met Young, a Valley real estate agent, when he wanted to buy some property in the Valley, according to court documents. With Young’s management and real estate knowledge, her husband’s expertise growing marijuana and extracting cannabinoids to make marijuana-infused products and Provencio’s money and business experience, they became partners to open a medical marijuana dispensary.

After winning the state lottery to open the only dispensary in Payson, the group set up Uncle Herbs on North Tonto Street.

Matt Young developed a trade secret formula for creating marijuana extract and edible products using that extract, according to court documents. The dispensary grew in popularity and was soon shipping its edible products around the state to other dispensaries.

Things fell apart though when disagreements brewed between Provencio and the couple.

Young said she felt money was not being properly accounted for and decided to “blow the whistle” during a shareholder meeting.

Provencio vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

This threw the owners in litigation and the business into a receivership as the owners hashed things out in court.

Uncle Herbs has been under a receivership since April 2015.

Warner held a bench trial to figure out who owns what percentage of Uncle Herbs. Warner deferred to later proceedings to address other claims Provencio and Young have lobbed at each other.

During the trial, Warner learned Uncle Herbs was opened under Desert Medical Campus, Inc. with Provencio and Young as shareholders.

Although dispensaries are nonprofit in the state of Arizona, both planned to make money from the sale of marijuana through the business, court documents state.

Provencio and the Youngs agreed that Provencio would provide financing, Tiffany would operate the business and Matt would offer marijuana expertise as an employee.

They did not document how much financing Provencio would contribute, how much of it would be capital or loans and what terms of repayment on the loans. They also did not document how much Young would have to put in through “sweat equity” to earn her ownership share.

They did agree in the dispensary application that Provencio would own 80 percent and Young 20 percent of Desert Medical Campus.

Young produced a document that reportedly said she owned half of the business, but the judge ruled that is not binding because Provencio did not sign it.

“Even in their discussions, Mr. Provencio never said he would relinquish majority control over the company,” Warner wrote. “He always insisted on being the majority owner.”

Warner also ruled that Matt didn’t own a share of the business. Provencio and Matt did discuss making him part owner eventually, but never actually struck a deal.

Provencio loaned the company money to open and operate.

“Ms. Young knew Mr. Provencio was making loans to the company, although he did not keep track of how much,” Warner wrote. “Mr. Provencio also took money out of the company. He did not document well whether these withdrawals were to repay loans, reimburse expenses or for other purposes.”

Several times, Provencio wrote checks to himself, but he did not keep a clean account of them.

Young maintains hundreds of thousands of dollars went missing from the business. Provencio believes the Youngs took the money. Young believes Provencio took it.

A forensic accountant looked at Uncle Herbs’ books and determined Provencio contributed nearly a million dollars to the business in the form of loans. He is still owed some $450,000.

Young said that audit was not complete and she would like to see a full audit of Uncle Herbs’ books. However, she said she cannot afford to pay for such an audit.

In the end, the Youngs did not persuade the judge that Provencio owes the company any money or that the company owes the Youngs money. On the other hand, the judge also rejected Provencio’s claims that the Youngs owe the company money.

Therefore, Provencio owns 80 percent of the business and Young 20 percent and the company owes Provencio $446,000 in loans.

Therefore, Warner returned the business to Provencio’s control starting Dec. 1.

Young said she’s still pursuing criminal charges concerning alleged misappropriation of funds.

Provencio said he has done nothing illegal and does not believe any charges will be brought against him.

Young questions where the millions generated by DMC have gone.

“So far, I believe, we have only identified a fraction of DMC’s missing proceeds,” she wrote in an email. “There is no question at this point that Provencio is responsible for taking (nearly half a million dollars) for himself.”

Provencio denies such claims.

Provencio said he is not living in the lap of luxury. Instead, he said he lives in one-bedroom apartment to cut costs.

Provencio said the legal dispute with the Youngs has been exhausting, but he remains committed to the business.

“I am looking to run a phenomenal operation,” he said, adding he wants to expand Uncle Herbs’ kitchen and line of edibles.

He does not believe he and the Youngs can ever work together again.

Young said she would not stop fighting.

“As you know, these things take a significant (amount) of time to sort through. I believe, in time, there will be harsh consequences for the unfortunate acts that have occurred,” she wrote.

Provencio said the court ruling made it clear he owns the business and has not engaged in any wrongful or inappropriate conduct.

He plans to manage and operate Uncle Herbs with a commitment to providing quality medicine.

“We look forward to being a leading business in this industry as well as a great employer for Payson,” he wrote.