Library Loaded With Activities This Month

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library’s November activity calendar is jam-packed with activities for patrons of all ages and interests.

First off, each Tuesday, Friday and Saturday of the month “Artist in Training” sessions will be held throughout the day. The training involves independent art projects.

Also, each Wednesday children’s story time begins at 10:15 a.m. and at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 “Happy Music” will be offered.

On Thursdays, Nov. 10 and 17, Duplo will be available from 10 a.m. to 11:30. Lego Time will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the same dates.

While Lego products are widely recognized around the country, Duplo is not as well known. They are Lego-like bricks designed for children 1-1/2 to 5 years old. Duplo blocks are twice the length, height and width of traditional Lego bricks making them easier to handle and less likely to be swallowed.

The always-popular Movie Madness showings continue at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 with “Nine Lives” a movie rated PG and 87 minutes in length.

Children should bring a pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

For gamers, Wii is offered during opening hours each day of the month except for Wednesdays when it is available only from noon to 4 p.m.

Newly available at the library is the Kids Education Station, which is a state of the art, all-in-one educational computing workstation. It is Version 5, which is newest in the line and features a 22-inch multi-touch monitor.

The computer is designed to make sure children enjoy a safe, friendly experience each time they use it.

Each software package contains 50-plus educational programs that have been preloaded, configured and tested. Each computer comes with a child-friendly browser.

Library Manager Becky Waer says the education station can be used by children of all ages.

For the older set, the library now has OverDrive, which allows patrons, using an Android device, to borrow eBooks, audio books and stream video from the library at anytime.

All you need is a library card.

The library will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Trail work continues

Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction volunteers will gather from 8 a.m. to noon, tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 5 to work on Trail 15.

The volunteers will continue work on the trail from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday Nov. 19. On both workdays, volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance and bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

Trail 15 is off the Straw­berry Trailhead and drops steeply into the Strawberry Hollow drainage and follows the contours of Strawberry Mountain.

Along it, hikers have views of Pine and Milk Ranch Point.

The PSFR trails group, with support from the U.S. Forest Service, is building a network of sustainable biking and hiking trails around the two communities.

Fall offerings

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 the next Fiddlers Jam will be held and at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19, Tellabration takes the stage. Both will be held at the cultural hall of the community center.

The annual Festival of Lights begins Nov. 26.

Inn named one of best

Roger Naylor, who pens “Around Arizona” journals for the Arizona Republic newspaper selected the Old County Inn in Pine as one of the Rim Country’s best restaurants.

The Inn, located on Beeline Highway just south of Pine, opened last spring and has since been serving artisan wood fired pizzas to overflow crowds.

“Old County Inn focuses on doing just a few things extremely well,” Naylor wrote. “Virtually everything from the sausage to the crunchy pickles is made in house.”

The author’s recommendation is to, “Try the meat pie ($12) topped with sausage, bacon and small pepperoni crisped at the edges along with sweet mozzarella and grana padano” which is a hard, slow-ripened, semi-fat cheese from Italy.

School daze

Pine Strawberry School students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for teacher in-service training.

Also there will be no school on Friday, Nov. 11 due to the Veterans Day holiday.

A governing board meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. A one-hour flag ceremony is set for 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

Correction

Holiday Food Bank distribution will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20, not Dec. 22 as reported in the Nov. 28 Rattlin’ the Rim. A Thanksgiving distribution is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20.

Food Bank distributions are also held on the first Tuesday of each month.

Currently the Pine Strawberry Food Bank is appealing for 150 turkeys and other food stuffs that will be distributed to needy families in our area.

Contributors began dropping off turkeys at the Ponderosa Market in Pine on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“If someone has more than one turkey and they are unable to drop them off at the market they can call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 and she will arrange to have them picked up,” says food bank volunteer Pat Impiccini.

Those struggling to put food on the table should explore the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps.

The program’s goal is to help provide healthy food to low-income families with children and vulnerable adults.

For more information, go to: https://www.benefitscheckup.org/

Not much impact

Prescribed fire treatments that began Friday, Oct. 28 in the Payson Ranger District are scheduled to wrap up today, Nov. 4.

The burning operations have not produced much smoke around Pine and Strawberry, but the Forest Service urged motorists to use caution and slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public. Fire specialists said smoke could linger through Thursday, Nov. 10.

In 2001 the Payson Ranger District began a fuel reduction strategy to reduce catastrophic wildfire danger in the Rim Country and to improve forest conditions, wildlife habitat and watersheds.

Guild hosts holiday gift shop

Those searching for a homespun gift for a special someone might want to shop the Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild Boutique to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

“As always we will have many handcrafted items made by our talented members,” said Arts and Crafts Guild member Catherine Hurla. “We have handwoven baskets, unique jewelry, leather crafts, knitted and crocheted items, handmade aprons, clothing, pet attire and many seasonal crafts.”

The boutique is located directly behind the Pine thrift shop at the senior center.

Vote by Tuesday

Time is running out for Pine-Strawberry voters to cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.

Vote-by-mail ballots were sent out Oct. 12.

Those who do not participate in voting by mail can cast their ballot in person at the First Baptist Church in Pine.

On the ballot is an override motion to increase the local fire district’s levy limit from $3.25 to $3.50 per $100 assessed value of property.

A 25 cents per $100 was approved last year by the Legislature, but only if voters approved the increase, which is the reason for the override.

Also on the ballot is Proposition 206 which would raise the minimum wage and the controversial proposition Prop. 205 that legalizes marijuana.

Countless ads, claims and counterclaims by proponents and opponents of 205 have muddied the issue.

Proposition backers say if passed, it would funnel millions of desperately needed dollars into Arizona’s classrooms.

Opponents say that’s not true, just check Colorado where marijuana is legal, but schools are not receiving the tax dollars promised.

Also on the local election scene, two seats on the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School board are up for grabs. The seats were vacated last spring by the resignations of former members Dave Prechtel and Bob Horne.

The vacated seats have drawn three candidates — Larry Hartman, Rosina French and Michael Ward.

The three incumbents that remained after the resignations, Helen Palmer, Jessica Barnett and Margaret Parker, are running unopposed for four-year terms.

While the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District needs to replace four members — Trent McNeeley, Larry Bagshaw, Paul Randall and Richard James — whose terms expire at the end of the year, no election will be held.

Instead the PSWID board decided during a Sept. 15 meeting to ask the Gila County Board of Supervisors to appoint to the board the three persons who applied to run and seek an applicant for the fourth vacancy.

Boost Arizona’s wildlife

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering one-year memberships into its “I Support Wildlife” program for just $25.

Those purchasing memberships will receive access to a premium version of the Recreational Access Arizona (RAA) mapping application, a one-year subscription to Arizona Wildlife Views magazine, up to date fish-stocking reports and an I Support Wildlife window decal.

To purchase, you need to create a free AG&F Customer Portal. Once created click “Join Now” and follow the prompts.

The AG&F’s job is to protect, restore and preserve wildlife, but no Arizona tax dollars go to support that mission. Instead the sales of hunting and fishing licenses are the primary source of funding but those sales are not keeping pace with the cost of wildlife management.

By joining I Support Wildlife, members will be helping Arizona’s diverse wildlife, from Gambel’s quail to bighorn sheep, grow and thrive.

Thought for the week

“Problems are only opportunities with thorns on them.”