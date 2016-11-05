Police Arrest 7 On Drug Charges

As trick-or-treaters went door-to-door Halloween night for treats, officers were knocking down the door of a reported drug house.

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gila/Navajo County Narcotics Unit and the Payson Police Department searched a home at 701 E. Wade Lane.

Detectives had been watching the home for some time and after extensive surveillance, including of several drug sales, the PPD’s special response unit was called in to secure the property due to safety concerns.

Detectives found approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, numerous items of paraphernalia including drug scales, five weapons, $552 in cash, computers and cellphones.

Seven people were arrested on various drug charges including Jeffery Choate, 52, Andres Caicedo, 35, Leann Knight, 42, Lucas Vanburen, 36, Craig Farmer, 24, Matthew Selig, 40, and Madison Ahlman, 21. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office, AZDPS District 11 Highway Patrol and the Tonto-Apache Tribal Police assisted with the investigation.

“This was a phenomenal investigation that was made possible by multiple agencies working together,” said Lt. Col. Ken Hunter, who oversees the criminal investigations division at DPS. “The end result means that the town of Payson will have less illegal drugs on its streets which will contribute to a much safer environment in that community. Those responsible for selling the drugs will also be held accountable for their actions.”