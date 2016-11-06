Fire Danger Increases With Cold Weather

As the overnight temperatures start to fall, the Payson Fire Department is reminding residents to think twice before using their chimney or space heater to stay warm.

Now is the time to get your chimney swept and to make sure your space heater is working properly.

In the past five years, there have been eight chimney fires in Payson. There were also five fires that started as a result of overloaded electrical circuits, such as plugging too many lights into an outlet or running a space heater.

Last year, a Tonto Basin home was destroyed and two dogs were killed after a homeowner left a space heater running in the living room when he went out camping.

In May, a woman discovered a fire had erupted in a bedroom of her home where

she had left a space heater running. And in 2013, a Mesa del Caballo couple lost their home and three dogs when a space heater they left on to keep their plants from freezing on a front porch started a fire.

Julie Swanson, a captain with the PFD, said there are a few things to keep in mind to protect your home this winter.

First, if you are using a space heater, check that it is not overloading the electrical system. Check outlets with your hand. If they feel warm to the touch, call your landlord or an electrician. Some space heaters use more electricity than the outlet can handle, which can cause the outlet to overheat and catch fire, she said.

Make sure the cords to any space heaters are not broken or cut.

With fireplaces, have your chimney cleaned and have a spark arrester installed — a spark arrester is the screen that sits on top of the chimney. Make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm on each level of a home, especially if you have gas appliances or a chimney.

Finally, make sure smoke detectors are working. Detectors are only good for eight to 10 years and then should be replaced. Locate the manufactured date on the back of the unit. If there is not date, then there is a good chance it is more than 10 years old, Swanson said.

“If you change the battery and the detector continues to chirp, it is a good bet that it has reached the eight- to 10-year point and is malfunctioning.”

For more smoke alarm safety tips, see the PFD’s Fire Safety Checklist insert in the Roundup.

If you cannot afford a smoke detector, contact the PFD for a free unit at 928-472-5120.