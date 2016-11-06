Gas Line Explosion Destroy Payson Home

A rupture in a gas line caused an explosion at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in Payson, which engulfed a two-story apartment building at 201 E. Zurich St., an apartment building behind Ace Hardware.

The flames that consumed the building rose higher than the pine trees next to the address.

At that about 9, Channel 3 news in Phoenix received cell phone video of the fire and incorrectly reported there were fatalities.

Payson Police Chief Engler said there were no fatalities.

“There were nine in the building and five were injured,” he said, “One had serious injuries and was flown to Phoenix.”

By 11:30 p.m. flames still roared from a gas line that served the apartment building. Engler said Alliant Gas owned the line.

Behind the flames, the apartment building lay crumpled in a heap with only the gable of the roof visible in the rubble.

The staircase that led up to the apartment building eerily led to nowhere.

Fire trucks from as far away as Globe came to assist in the emergency.

Engler said all hands were called in to help.

“We called to bring in enough medical and fire help for additional mutual aid,” said Engler.

Hellsgate, Christopher-Kohls, Payson and Pine-Strawberry Fire Departments all responded, along with Tri-City, Claypool, Globe and Rural Metro Departments.



DPS, ADOT and APS were all on scene along with an Alliant gas truck.

APS shut down electricity to the power lines above the building.

Payson Police blocked off Zurich Street from its entrance off of Hwy. 87 back to the stop sign on Easy Street.

Generators fueled spotlight strong lights to help the first responders.

Local resident Mal Barstow lives on Matterhorn Street and said he heard an explosion in the evening, but thought it was a transformer.

“The lights flickered,” he said.

Then Barstow said he heard a cacophony of sirens filling the night as police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and the Payson PD Command Center vehicle rushed to the fire.

Other witnesses said they saw the smoke from the fire as far down as Bonita Street.

“We came out of a movie at the Sawmill and smelled the smoke,” said one woman who lives nearby but would not give her name.

The Police Chief said the town has seen other fires and explosions in the past.

For now, he said the exactly reason why the explosion happened is still under investigation.



By midnight, fire departments started mopping up the mess, while others started to disburse.

Engler said he might end up staying at the location until morning.