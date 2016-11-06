Longhorns Upset No. 2 Snowflake In Football Playoffs

Ryan Ricke scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 11:17 remaining and Kenny Ayres kicked the extra point to break the tie and lift No. 15 Payson to a 7-6 win over No. 2 Snowflake in one of the biggest upsets in Arizona high school football playoff history on Saturday night in Snowflake.

Payson attempted to score again but the Lobos (9-2) stopped the Longhorns with an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Snowflake 28 with 2:32 remaining.

But after allowing one first down, the Longhorn defense stood tall. The Lobos threw four consecutive incomplete passes and the visitors took over at the Snowflake 43-yard line with 1:10 remaining and ran the clock out.

The Longhorns (6-5) advance to the Class 3A state quarterfinals at No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Northwest Christian beat defending state champion and No. 10-seed Pusch Ridge 28-21 on Saturday night.

In other action, No. 3 American Leadership beat No. 14 Wickenburg 56-37 and No. 6 Florence beat No. 11 River Valley 54-7. American Leadership and River Valley meet in the quarterfinals, with the survivor moving onto the semifinals to play the Payson-Northwest Christian winner at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Gilbert Williams Field High.

In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Show Low beat No. 16 Page 56-6, No. 8 Yuma Catholic beat No. 9 Queen Creek Casteel 35-0, No. 5 Sabino beat No. 12 Safford 45-7 and No. 13 Winslow beat No. 4 Monument Valley 40-6. Yuma Catholic plays at Show Low and Winslow visits Sabino in other quarterfinal action at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the full story of Payson’s win over Snowflake and visit our Website for a video report of the game to be posted today.