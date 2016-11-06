One Holiday Down, A Couple More To Go In 2016

Whew! One more holiday down and a few more left for this year. The trick or “treaters” were very few and far between this year, the parties at Shelby School and the Trunk or Treat at the Tonto Village Chapel kept the “treaters” busy collecting candy and having fun at the parties. I hope that there are not many kids with tummy aches when they head back to school.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day, one of the most important days of this year for our country’s future and for our own livelihood. I urge you to exercise your right to vote. It only takes one vote to make a difference. If you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to gripe.

The other important date is Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Thank a veteran for helping to keep our country free. They put their very lives on the line for us. They deserve our respect and we should honor them, each and every one. Don’t forget to fly your flag.

Hellsgate Fire Department

The Hellsgate fire board will be holding its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Hellsgate fire station #21 in Star Valley. I have not seen an agenda yet, but I hope there is an update on the new fire station in Tonto Village.

Firefighter Brian Wiggins will be celebrating his birthday on the same day. Happy birthday to you, Brian.

Tonto Village Chapel

If you haven’t checked out the Women’s Bible study on Thursday mornings, you are missing out on lively discussions on women and the influence of women in the Bible. The capable Rita Spalink leads the sessions. Rita is so knowledgeable and her own life experiences and how she has handled them with the help of the Bible. Come and join in the discussions, the time is 10 a.m. at the Chapel.

Domino Divas

The group is still going strong with a full house last Wednesday. The weather has been so delightful and warm, the ladies have not closed up their summer homes yet. The competition is still going strong, one Diva, Joan, has broken a new record by winning five games in a row. Way to go, Joan.

One of our Divas is currently on the get well list. Marie Coley recently had surgery and she will be slightly incapacitated for a few weeks. The Divas wish her a speedy recovery.

Betty Starr, another of our Divas, has already gone back to the Valley for the winter, so we can’t give her a birthday party, but we can wish her happy birthday on Nov. 13. Have a great time, Betty.

Recipe of the week

Pat McCauley of Bear Flat submitted this “so easy” recipe from the Hellsgate “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook for a potluck or large family gathering.

BBQ Beans

9, 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Beans, original

3 pounds hamburger

2 bunches celery, diced

2 bottles “Open Pit BBQ Sauce” (from Fry’s)

Drain beans, fry hamburger, chop celery very fine. Layer beans, celery, hamburger and BBQ sauce. Bake at 300 degrees for 2 hours, uncovered.

Helpful Hint from the cookbook

I have used this hint on many occasions, and it works!

• To prevent pasta from boiling over, place a wooden spoon or fork across the top of the pot while the pasta is boiling.

That’s all for this week folks, I will return next week, same place, same time if the creek don’t rise. Hey there is a possibility this week, there is rain and thunderstorms predicted on Thursday and Friday.