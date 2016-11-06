Pal Issues Invitation To ‘Join The Journey’

Join the Journey — that is the call issued by members of the Payson Art League in their annual Fine Arts Festival Show & Sale.
The three-day event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 902 W. Main St., Payson.
This year’s free show will emphasize introducing children to art.
Exhibits will include a children’s hands-on art table; a children’s raffle; plus on Saturday two lively performances by lovable Mother Goose and her puppets.
The festival will also feature music each day including WindStrum, with Bette Acker, Native American flutes, and David Diamond, guitar, perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11. Jamie Ratzkin shares his saxophone talents Saturday, Nov. 12 and harpist Peggy Hudgens plans two performances on Sunday, Nov. 13 between noon and 4 p.m.
The work of 28 artists is featured in this year’s show, with a mix of familiar and new artists.
The 2016 show also will have several raffles of artwork and other items including an amethyst ring donated by Overman Designs.
The PAL began in 1976 when the nonprofit, charity group of local artists united together for the purpose of improving, fostering and promoting art and art education in the Payson area. The first officers were elected in 1979. PAL meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
PAL sponsors two shows each year: the ’Neath the Rim Artists Studio Tour in May and the Fall Fine Art and Fine Craft Show & Sale.
For further information, contact Sally Myers at 928-472-8651 or paysonartleague@gmail.com.
Look for the following artists at the show
Nancy Bollard, fabric art
BJ Branyan, paper craft
Evelyn Christian, watercolor
Angie Cockle, scratchboard
Donna Davies, oil
Matalyn Gardner, photography
Rena George, jewelry
Jack Greenshield, oil
Ted Harman, photography
Minette Hart-Richardson, oil, acrylic
Bob Hedrick, acrylic, wood
Jan Hodson, oil
Sue Jones, porcelain
Harry Jones, wood
Sharon Kennedy, jewelry
Inger LeGrand, watercolor, ceramics
George Lewis, photography
Elden McKenzie, pencil, leather, wood
Donn Morris, watercolor, pencil
Rock Newcomb, acrylic
CM Okerwall, acrylic, watercolor, ink
Glenda Roark, silk, jewelry
Mimi Romberger, oil, acrylic, drawings
Pat Sessions, oil
Harry Shill, oil, ceramics
Alan Snyder, pottery
Carole Snyder, scratchboard
Jim Strong, oil
