Suspicious Fire

Police are asking for the public’s help locating who started a fire at the Main Street Decorating Center last week.

About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 a fire was reported in the brush outside the business near West Main Street and South Westerly Road.

With the Main Street fire station across the street, firefighters had the fire out quickly. There was no damage to the building.

Police Chief Don Engler said they fire was suspicious in nature and they are asking anyone with information to call 928-HOT-TIPS or Det. Michael Hansen at 474-5177 ext. 5043.