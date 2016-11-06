The Way I Became A Teacher Was Just Plain Crazy

Real teachers, they say, are born, not made. Maybe so, but you can’t prove it by me. If every teacher had to go through the convoluted twists and turns I went through before I ended up standing in front of a classroom there would be a lot fewer teachers.

To begin with, from the day I was old enough to do anything other than mess a diaper, my main interest in life was science — and that was before I had even heard the word “science.” Kids being kids, I still managed to wear out my clothes from the inside out, but as far back as I can remember I did things that only a born scientist would do.

Our part-time high school counselor ruined that for me in my senior year. To everyone ahead of me in line she said, “Oh, that will be just right for you!”

To me she said, “No, Thomas! No! No! No! You cannot be a chemist!”

“Why?”

“You’re color blind. You’ll never pass all those analysis labs!”

“Physicist then?”

“No! Same reason.”

“Biologist?”

“No! You should be an English teacher.” (Guess what she was.)

So I (a) tore up my scholarship applications, (b) got a job in an auto store, and (c) joined the Air National Guard. Then came Korea. The Air Force, wanting to win the war, sent my outfit to Iceland. After being discharged and spending two years in civvies I decided to re-enlist, went through career counseling, and was again told by a counselor I could not be anything I wanted to be because I was color blind.

“But!” he said. “You can go to Yale if you like.”

“Yale? Doing what?”

“Learning Mandarin Chinese.”

Sounded better than some of the other things they would let me do, so like a fool I signed a volunteer statement along with 225 others. All but 70 of us were weeded out because they could not get top secret clearances. Two Yale professors came to the base to teach us the first four weeks of the course. Each day we learned Chinese and took a test. The top 35 were to go to Yale.

We had finished 12 days of Chinese and 12 tests when I did a check to see where I would be stationed after Yale. Ugh! Would you believe? Atop of remote mountains in Korea, the Philippines, and other garden spots.

No thanks! I worked on getting out of the program.

“Can’t do it,” the base commander said after I worked my way all the way up to him. “Highest priority in the Air Force.” I searched the manuals for a way out. There was just one: Get into an Air Force school. Once in an Air Force school I could not be taken out again except by Headquarters USAF.

“Hopeless!” I told myself, but the very next day a two-stripe personnel type who was proctoring a test told us, “You guys better be motivated! If you ain’t motivated you better get out now because you ain’t gonna make it at Yale.”

I finished the test, went up to his podium, and told him I was definitely NOT motivated. On a small slip of paper, he wrote, “Take this guy out of Chinese language.” Off I went to another personnel man. He asked me what I wanted to do. Because I knew they’d catch up with me if I didn’t get off the base in a rush, I told him all I wanted was to get off the base that day.

“No can do.”

“Well, is there a school on base?”

“Yeah, GIS.”

I didn’t know what the hey GIS was and I didn’t care.

“I’ll take it!”

It turned out there was a slight hitch, but I talked my way around it and the next day I was in ...

General Instructors School.

Where I learned how to teach.

Nineteen years later, when I finally went to college, I majored in chemistry, physics and biology — took all those %$#@! labs, and got an A in every one of them.

And taught science, Johnny. What else?