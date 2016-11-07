All Charges Dropped; Walker Case Dismissed

Two days after Christmas last year, Linda Gist called the Gila County Sheriff’s Office to report that her wife, Linda Walker, “assaulted her and was now holed up in their residence.”

Three Rim Country law enforcement agencies spent six hours coaxing Walker out of their home in Oxbow Estates. Law enforcement reported they understood Walker had a weapon, so they used extreme caution.

“She wouldn’t answer the phone,” said Officer Michael Varga, “(but) we had to develop communication somehow. We don’t want a team to burst in there. We kept pleading with her to answer the phone.”

Officers ended up using a box that has both a microphone and a speaker. Ultimately Walker surrendered, which started a months-long process that completed in April.

Walker’s wife, Linda Gist, hopes to now clear Walker’s name.

“My purpose in writing this letter is to set the record straight,” said Gist in a letter to the Roundup. “After monthly court appearances, ALL charges against Ms. Walker were dropped.”

Walker’s journey through the courts started on Dec. 28 when a complaint was filed. On Jan. 13, Walker entered a not guilty plea. Throughout February and March, the court had numerous hearings to prepare for an April trial. Then on April 26, Judge Dorothy Little ordered a dismissal of the case without prejudice.

It pains Gist, however, that the final result of the case has not been reported.

“My hope in addressing this issue is to restore Linda Walker’s reputation, character and name,” she wrote in her letter.