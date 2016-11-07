County Officials Urge State To Stop Cost Shifts

Gila County Supervisors Tommie Martin, Michael Pastor, and John Marcanti joined county officials from across the state at the 12th Annual Legislative Summit of the County Super­visors Association (CSA), last week at the High Country Con­ference Center at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Supervisors from Arizona’s 15 counties set the association’s agenda for lobbying the Arizona Legislature in 2017.

CSA President and Coconino County Supervisor Mandy Metzger said the legislative agenda “will save taxpayer dollars and increase investment in our local roads and highways. CSA stands ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work at the Capitol.”

The counties all supported a renewed plea to the state to stop diverting money that normally goes to the counties, a practice that started during the recession. Counties have been forced to raise property taxes and cut services to make up for the state cuts.

Specific priorities include:

• Eliminate an $11 million charge to counties to cover the cost of the state-operated lockups for teenagers who have committed crimes.

• Fully restore gas tax money for roads. State diversions have cost the counties $140 million since 2009 — with another $12 million hit in the upcoming state budget.

“Counties are very grateful to the governor and the Legislature for their support this past legislative session; however, our counties cannot afford to continue to have our resources diverted to pay for other state agencies and programs,” said Gila County Supervisor and CSA President-elect Tommie Martin.

Gila County will lose $278,000 in revenue if the state rejects the CSA’s plea.

The counties also hope the state will also restore money they used to get from the state lottery.

CSA adopted nine county-submitted statutory proposals, including proposals to extend the state’s Waste Tire Fund Program, decrease the default speed limit on unpaved roads and ensure adequate legal counsel for juvenile dependency cases.

CSA is a non-partisan forum for Arizona’s 61 county supervisors to address important issues facing local constituents.