Family Band Featured In Concert

The Next Generation Leahy family band will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 9 as part of the Tonto Community Concert Association series.

The six children of Jennifer and Doug Leahy are accomplished multi-instrumentalists who perform Celtic-based music. For three generations now, the family has kept musical traditions alive through music, song and dance.

Led by Doug, live performances are filled with the high-energy, infectious Celtic-based music people associate with the Leahy heritage. Fiddle, cello, French accordion, singing, piano, and French-Canadian step-dancing all find a voice on stage. The children have charmed audiences on stages across North America.

The joy of music is meant for all.

The youngsters are: Adele, 13, fiddle, piano, cello, dancing, singing; Gregory, 11, fiddle, accordion, piano, dance, singing; Angus, 10, fiddle, piano, dancing, singing; Cecilia, 8, fiddle, piano, dancing, singing; Joseph, 6, fiddle, dancing, singing; and Evelyn, 4, dancing, singing.

The 7 p.m. Nov. 9 concert in the Payson High School Auditorium is part of the $100 season ticket offering available on the TCCA website with a major credit card. The TCCA website is: www.tccarim.org., for more information.

Single tickets, if available, are $25 per person. For information, contact: Sandy, 928-472-2423 or Jan, 303-903-2895, or send a note to tccarim@gmail.com.